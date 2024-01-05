STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Repairs are still underway on the ‘Mile Long’ bridge in Stephens County, but officials are hopeful it can reopen late next week.

The Texas Department of Transportation gave an update on the project Friday morning, saying the contractor poured concrete on the bridge, which sits over Lake Hubbard off Hwy 180, Thursday.

It now will take at least 4-7 days to cure the concrete. TxDOT is hopeful the process will only take 4 days, and then around 2 days after that, the bridge can reopen. This puts the estimated opening date at January 11, 2024.

In the meantime, emergency crews have resources staged at the west end of the bridge in order to provide emergency services and law enforcement to the western edge of the county.

Anyone who wishes to bypass the bridge now has to travel US 183N to US 283S to Albany, and those traveling from Albany to Breckenridge will need to travel US 283N, then take US 183S (south of Throckmorton) to Breckenridge.

The Stephens County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public that they have a zero tolerance policy for driving on the bridge, which currently poses a large safety hazard.

“The risk of serious injury and/or death should a portion of the bridge collapse under someone traveling across the bridge is an imminent threat,” a social media post explains.

Anyone caught moving barriers and driving on the bridge will be held accountable.

No further information has been released.