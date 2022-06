STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The wife of a Breckenridge coach has been found safe in Oklahoma City just days after she was reported missing.

Family of Bonnie Lucas, 54, confirm she has been reunited with her loved ones and that they are requesting privacy at this time

Lucas was found safe June 8, two days after she was last seen at an Econo Lodge in Oklahoma City.

Her husband, Brent Lucas, is a multisport coach at Breckenridge ISD. He told KTAB and KRBC that she’s the love of his life.