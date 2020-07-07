Vacant home destroyed by fire in Breckenridge

Breckenridge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vacant home was destroyed by fire in Breckenridge Monday night.

First responders arrived at the home on 1853 and found it fully involved, threatening multiple buildings and vehicles nearby.

The house was a total loss but no other damage or injuries were reported.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News