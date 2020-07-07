Vacant home destroyed by fire in Breckenridge

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vacant home was destroyed by fire in Breckenridge Monday night.
First responders arrived at the home on 1853 and found it fully involved, threatening multiple buildings and vehicles nearby.
The house was a total loss but no other damage or injuries were reported.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.
