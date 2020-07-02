Vacant home destroyed by fire in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vacant home in Breckenridge was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

“This structure was a substandard Building with no active utilities connected and no injuries were reported.” Fire Chief Calvin Chaney says. “We had multiple reports of someone being inside house but the Breckenridge Police Department was able to account for all parties that were reported to be inside.”

No injuries were reported, but the house was demolished after the roof fell in.

The cause of the fire was not released.

