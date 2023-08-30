A young man was found dead at Hubbard Creek Reservoir in Breckenridge.

STEPHENS COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young man was found dead at Hubbard Creek Reservoir in Breckenridge Tuesday night.

Kade Tyler Mercer, 21, was found deceased in the area of the lake known as “The Rocks”, which is north of the dam off CR 278.

Stephens County Sheriff Kevin Roach says one of Mercer’s friends reported the death to 9-1-1 just after 10:30 p.m.

This caller says they saw Mercer go underwater and he never came back to surface, then they located his body and dragged it to shore.

The two underage friends who pulled Mercer from the water and reported his death had fled the scene before first responders arrived and located his body.

Sheriff Roach says investigators believe this is because they were drinking underage and feared the consequences.

Foul play is not suspected in Mercer’s death at this time. An official cause will be determined during an autopsy.

Mercer is the son of City Commissioner Gary Mercer.

No further information has been released.