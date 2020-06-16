Changes to KTAB’s signal

By law, many local TV stations are moving to new frequencies. If you watch TV for free, using an antenna, you must rescan your TV to keep your channels. Any time after a station moves, rescan your TV or converter box to find all of the available channels in your area. Because stations must move at different times, you may need to rescan your TV more than once.

No new devices, equipment or services are needed to rescan.

Broadcasters are committed to serving their local communities and making these changes as easy as possible for viewers. Use the tool to the right to find out which stations are moving frequencies and when, and what you need to do to keep watching the local TV you rely upon.

KTAB is moving on July 3 and you may be required to re-scan.

Link to how to rescan: https://www.tvanswers.org/rescan.asp