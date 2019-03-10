Cutest Paw-rty at SXSW: Clear the Shelters Puppy Lounge

It’s a paw-ty at the Comcast NBC Universal House at South by Southwest, where festival-goers looking for a break from the SXSW-madness are getting to spend time with puppies available for adoption — and raise awareness for a nation-wide pet adoption campaign.

To celebrate NBC and Telemundo stations’ fifth annual #CleartheShelters pet adoption campaign, the stations are teaming up with Michelson Found Animals Foundation, a leading animal welfare non-profit organization, to present the first ever Fund the Shelters Campaign.

Fund the Shelters will allow people to donate funds to participating animal shelters and rescue organizations. Shelter/rescues can raise funds to support their day-to-day operations and to offset reduced or waived adoption fees they may offer during Clear the Shelters Day 2019. Participating organizations will compete for a chance to win some of $200,000 in additional prize money.

Click here to donate to Fund the Shelters.

The 2019 Clear the Shelters event, an annual pet adoption event where shelters across the country reduce or raise adoption fees, will be held on Aug. 17. In 2018, 102,686 animals were adopted as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign, and 256,337 have been adopted since the event launched in 2015.

The stations are celebrating Clear the Shelters and kicking off Fund the Shelters at the Clear the Shelters Puppy Loung at SXSW, presented by Xfinity and Illumination’s “The Secret Life of Pets 2” at the Comcast NBC Universal House.

Check out some of the adorable puppies at SXSW that are looking for their fur-ever homes: