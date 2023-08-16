ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In an effort to find loving homes for all of their furry residents, local animal services are offering discounted adoption fees for the month of August.

Melissa O’Neill from the Taylor Jones Humane Society shared that while they have been able to find loving homes for some, the shelter is still pretty full.

“We’ve had some animals go out but I swear it’s filled the shelter. We have so many animals and we really need people to come down and adopt. We are having specials all the time,” O’Neill explained. “But we really need to find these animals a home. Being a non-kill shelter, you know, they’re with us until they’re adopted and we can’t help anymore, we’re full.”

To learn more about the Taylor Jones Humane Society, visit online or in person Monday through Wednesday (noon to 3:00 p.m.) at 2301 North 3rd Street.

“We need to clear that shelter and get these guys homes,” O’Neill shared.

The Taylor Jones Humane Society, All Kind Animal Initiative and the Brown County Humane Society are proud partners of Clear the Shelters.