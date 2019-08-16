Help KRBC ‘Clear the Shelters’ by adopting a pet Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – KRBC News and Telemundo Abilene are partnering with two local animal shelters as part of an effort to ‘Clear the Shelters’ nationwide Saturday.

Dogs and cats will be on sale at Abilene Animal Services and the Taylor Jones Humane Society all day.

Cats will be $50 at Abilene Animal Services and dogs will be $60, both coming with a $20 mail-in rebate.

The Taylor Jones Humane Society will have cats available for $15 and dogs available for $25.

Just visit Abilene Animal Services at 925 S 25th Street from 10:00 a.m. through 2:30 p.m. or the Taylor Jones Humane Society at 2301 N 3rd Street from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. to help contribute to this year’s ‘Clear the Shelters’ event, which is described as follows:

NBC and Telemundo owned stations are teaming up with hundreds of shelters across the country to host Clear the Shelters, a nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, August 17 to help find loving homes for animals in need. More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes since 2015.

KRBC and Telemundo Abilene personalities will be making stops at both shelters throughout the day, so be sure to come by, say hello, and find a new furry friend!