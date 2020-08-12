KRBC invites you to participate in Clear the Shelters pet food drive

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – KRBC is inviting you to participate in the Clear the Shelters pet food drive.

The drive is taking place at Smith Outdoor Power Equipment located at 1801 Butternut Street now through August 28.

Just bring by any kind of unopened cat or dog food to the store from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Donations will be dropped off at the Abilene Animal Shelter each week.

“So we’ve heard there is a lack of supply in there and so me, myself and several of our employees also are animal lovers so we’d like to do our part and help out,” Smith Outdoor Manager Bryan Barton says.

All adoption fees at the Abilene Animal Shelter will be waived August 17 through August 22 as part of the Clear the Shelters annual campaign.

Latest Posts: