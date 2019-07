View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Mario Lopez talks about his children’s book with R.C Staab, “I’m My Own Dog. I’m Jack: Yo Soy Tremendo Perro, Soy Jack,” which follows the journey of a shelter pets and helps support the Clear the Shelters pet adoption initiative. Lopez is joined by four lovable pets up for adoption at Best Friends Animal Society in New York City. The fifth annual Clear the Shelters event will be held Aug. 17, 2019.