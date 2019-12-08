Big 12/Texas Bowl games announced

Oklahoma wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) hauls in a touchdown catch in front of Baylor safety JT Woods (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma won 30-23. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

The College Football Playoff, New Years Six, and all other bowl games were announced Sunday.

The #4 Oklahoma Sooners have reached the College Football Playoff and will take on the top ranked LSU Tigers.

The #7 Baylor Bears will go to the Sugar Bowl where they will face the #5 Georgia Bulldogs.

Other Notable Bowl Games:

Alamo Bowl – Texas Longhorns vs. #11 Utah Utes

Liberty Bowl – Kansas State vs. #23 Navy Midshipmen

Camping World Bowl – Iowa State vs. #15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Texas Bowl – #25 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas A&M Aggies

Boca Raton Bowl – SMU Mustangs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls