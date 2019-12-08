Big 12/Texas Bowl games announced

The College Football Playoff, New Years Six, and all other bowl games were announced Sunday.
The #4 Oklahoma Sooners have reached the College Football Playoff and will take on the top ranked LSU Tigers.
The #7 Baylor Bears will go to the Sugar Bowl where they will face the #5 Georgia Bulldogs.
Other Notable Bowl Games:
Alamo Bowl – Texas Longhorns vs. #11 Utah Utes
Liberty Bowl – Kansas State vs. #23 Navy Midshipmen
Camping World Bowl – Iowa State vs. #15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Texas Bowl – #25 Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas A&M Aggies
Boca Raton Bowl – SMU Mustangs vs. Florida Atlantic Owls