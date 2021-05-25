Abilene Christian’s Alex Clouse Named Men’s Golf Student-Athlete of the Year

FRISCO, Texas – Abilene Christian’s Alex Clouse is the 2020-21 Southland Conference Men’s Golf Student-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Tuesday alongside the Academic All-Conference teams. Southland yearly honors are presented by Ready Nutrition.

Clouse claims the Student-Athlete of the Year award after securing a fourth-place individual finish that vaulted the Wildcats to a third-place team finish at the 2021 Southland Conference Championship. The senior was named a first team all-conference selection and finished the year with a 73.6 average score. He racked up 108 birdies on the year, a pair of individual runner-up performances and an individual title at The Big Texan Invitational (March 22-23). Clouse holds a 3.61 GPA as an Agribusiness major at ACU.

Clouse is joined on the first team by ACU teammate Francisco Osio, while UIW’s Christian Hernandez, Lamar’s Nikolai Schaffrath and Sam Houston’s Will Holcomb fill out the remainder of the first team roster. Holcomb makes his fourth appearance on the academic squad.

Lamar leads the way with three honorees in total, followed by Abilene Christian and New Orleans with two roster spots apiece. Houston Baptist, UIW and Sam Houston round out the academic all-conference rosters with one selection each.

The all-academic teams are voted on by a head coach, sports information director and academic/compliance staff member from each Southland Conference institution. To be nominated for the academic all-conference teams, student-athletes must possess a 3.0 cumulative GPA and have completed one full academic year at the nominating institution.

The Southland Conference awards committee, which consists of one administrator from each of the 13 member schools, votes for the student-athlete of the year. The Southland Student-Athlete of the Year award is presented to one student-athlete who achieves excellence in both academics and athletics. All Student-Athlete of the Year nominees must have earned at least a 3.2 GPA on a 4.0 scale and demonstrated athletics achievement for at least two years at the nominating institution.

2020-21 Southland Men’s Golf Academic All-Conference Teams
Student-Athlete of the Year: Alex Clouse, Abilene Christian

First Team

NameCl.SchoolHometownMajorGPA
Alex Clouse^*Sr.Abilene ChristianFlower Mound, TexasAgribusiness3.61
Francisco Osio*Jr.Abilene ChristianMexico City, MexicoFinance3.69
Christian HernandezSo.UIWLeague City, TexasBusiness Management3.79
Nikolai Schaffrath2Jr.LamarPotsdam, GermanyIndustrial Engineering3.94
Will Holcomb*4Sr.Sam HoustonCrockett, TexasGeneral Business3.33

Second Team

NameCl.SchoolHometownMajorGPA
Marcelo TrevinoGr.Houston BaptistMonterrey, MexicoBusiness Administration3.57
Hugo Hellman2So.LamarSalem, SwedenFinance3.72
Vincent KoppitschJr.LamarRheinberg, GermanyFinance4.0
Thomas ArtigasSo.New OrleansAlicante, SpainFinance4.0
Florian MoosmeierGr.New OrleansLandau, GermanyApplied Psychology3.77

^Student-Athlete of the Year
*Automatic Academic All-Conference Selection
– Two-time Academic All-Conference Selection
– Four-time Academic All-Conference Selection

