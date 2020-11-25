ACU basketball begins season Wednesday, home games will be at Teague

The ACU Basketball season is set to begin Thanksgiving week as both teams start Wednesday.

The men prepare for a tournament in Florida Wednesday to start the season while the women begin with Howard Payne at home, but home will be different as Moody goes through renovations.

Instead, they will play in Teague for the time being. Head coaches Joe Golding and Julie Goodenough reacted to playing in Teague.

Head Coach Julie Goodenough said, “They have transformed the Teague Special Event Center into an incredible basketball arena for us for this one season. So, we’re looking forward to just our fans coming to see what’s happen back on the tennis courts. It’s incredible, it’ll be a nice place for us to play this year.”

Head Coach Joe Golding said, “I’m Shocked, it looks awesome, our guys have really enjoyed it. The court’s great now having the bleachers in there. It looks like an arena now. We got some signage in there with some ACU basketball stuff. So, I’m excited about it. With Covid and the limited fan bases we’re gonna be able to have this year. With Moody being a big arena, I think this will bring more energy.”