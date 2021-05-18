ACU has Southland tournament spot, but hunts for more this weekend

History continues to be made at ACU this year as the baseball team has clinched a spot in the Southland tournament for the first time since joining the conference. Head coach Rick McCarty is proud of his team for their latest accomplishment.

McCarty said, “It’s a sigh of relief to know you’ve done it for the first time in school history. Fortunately for us, there’s a few other things in the works, so you kinda get to move right past that, it happened in the middle of that winning streak. Proud of the guys for accomplishing something that’s never been done in the Div. I era and we hope this is a norm and it’s no longer a box that needs to be checked.”

The Wildcats also still have the opportunity to claim the Southland regular season title with three wins this week at home against Stephen F. Austin, but McCarty says he just wants to see his team continue playing at a high level.

McCarty said, “I won’t spend any time talking about what happens if we win. Our goal is to just win the series this weekend. We know that’s gonna put us in a really good spot. If and when that happens, we’ll feel really good about going to the tournament with some confidence and it’s one more box we get to check off as a program.”

As for SFA, the Wildcats are happy to be home and close out the regular season with a lot on the line. The team knows they just have to play their brand of baseball and continue to stay focused.

McCarty said, “I don’t know that we’re gonna dive into them a lot, bottom line, if we show up and control the things we can control we feel really good about having a chance to win and that’s been the message all year. That will continue to be the message, it’s not who we’re playing, we just try to keep our eyes out of that dugout and just play the game.”

ACU begins its series with SFA Thursday at 6:05.