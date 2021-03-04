Cowgirls ride to victory; Cowboys and War Hawks fall

University of the Ozarks 71

HSU Cowboys 62

On Thursday night the Hardin-Simmons men’s basketball team fell short to the University of the Ozarks 71-62.

The Cowboys shot just 35% on field goals throughout the game.

This Saturday is Senior Night for the Cowboys, as they host the University of Texas Dallas.

UT-Dallas 100

McMurry 59

The University of Texas Dallas came to Kimbrell Arena and beat the McMurry Men’s basketball 100-59

Three point shooting played a big role in the 41 point loss. UT-Dallas shot 59% from behind the three point arch, while the War Hawks shot just under 14%.

The War Hakws next game is on Saturday at 3:00pm against the University of the Ozarks.

HSU Cowgirls 72

University of the Ozarks 53

Hardin-Simmons’ women’s basketball team won their 11th straight game with a 72-53 win over the University of the Ozarks on Thursday night at the Mabee Complex.

HSU dominated the game on the inside, outscoring UO 44-22 in the paint. HSU also had a 25-4 lead in points off turnovers in the contest.

The Cowgirls improve to 16-3 on the year.

HSU will close the regular season with Senior Day on Saturday at 4:00pm against UT Dallas.

UT-Dallas 80

McMurry Women 64

The McMurry women’s basketball team fell 80-64 to University of Texas Dallas at Kimbrell Arena.

UT Dallas’s Raenett Hughes had a dominant performance with 29 points and 10 rebounds.

The McMurry women’s basketball team’s next game is on Saturday at home against the University of the Ozarks at 1:00pm.