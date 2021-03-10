Cowgirls season comes to a close in OT; Cowboys defend home court and move on

Mary Hardin-Baylor 79

HSU Cowgirls 75

The HSU Cowgirls dominant season comes to an abrupt end with a 79-75 loss in overtime to Mary Hardin-Baylor.

This loss came in the first round of the American Southwest Conference tournament, which is a lot earlier than the Cowgirls and Head Coach Kendra Hassell would have liked.

“We told those young kids, ‘That feeling that you have right now has to be what sparks you to keep working hard in the offseason and help you work through the kind of monotonous times during season,’ because during the season it because a little bit of the same,” said Coach Hassell.

HSU Cowboys 94

Sul Ross St. 71

As for the HSU men’s basketball team, they defended home court in the first round against Sul Ross State with a 94-71 win.

The Cowboys led by 11 at the break and pulled away for a huge win.

HSU heads to Clarksville, Arkansas to play the Ozarks on Sunday in the second round.