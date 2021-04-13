Golding reportedly offered head coaching job at UTEP

Reports out of El Paso say the University of Texas-El Paso offered coach Golding the head coaching job if he’s wants it.

According to a BCH Sports source, Abilene Christian is trying to match the offer Golding received from UTEP.

Golding became a hot commodity this offseason after his Wildcats went to the NCAA tournament for the second time and beat the University of Texas.

That win led to Shaka Smart leaving Texas, Chris Beard going to Texas and Beard hiring UTEP’s head coach as an assistant.

Golding is one of five candidates that interviewed for the job on Sunday and Monday. He was 71 and 23 as the Wildcats head coach over the last three years and led ACU to a pair of Southland Conference tournament championships.

Neither ACU or UTEP have confirmed the news.