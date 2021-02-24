Lowrance, Roye win TPC San Antonio Shootout, McMurry finishes second

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — McMurry University Men’s Golf came out the gate strong for its season-opening tournament, finishing second at the TPC San Antonio Shootout at the par-72 TPC Oaks Course in San Antonio.

Seniors Brendon Lowrance and Lane Roye had stellar showcases to open up the season, tying for first place with a score of 221 (+5).

As a team, McMurry’s second place finish not only bested all six American Southwest Conference opponents in the tournament, but also bested seven of the top 25 teams in the nation.

“It’s our first tournament since our school record performance last March, and we where able to beat the best ranked field in Texas,” says head coach Jay Rees. “I’m very proud of the efforts this week, considering we have not been able to get in proper preparation this week. We were very good mentally, and we know what we need to do to get better.”

Playing 36 holes Monday, McMurry shot a 314 in the first round to kick start the day. Later that afternoon, the War Hawks shot a 303, finishing the first two rounds with a 617 score. McMurry closed out day one sitting in the third place slot.

With a valiant effort on day two, McMurry carded a 309 to secure a second place finish. McMurry’s 926 tournament total was just nine shots off the lead.

Trinity University was the team champion, carding a 917 overall. Rounding out the top five were Concordia Texas (932), Texas Lutheran (939) and Southwestern (943).

At the end of day one, Lowrance led the 61 player field with a 75 (+3) first round, followed by his low round of 69 (-3). The 69 round was the lowest of the tournament. Roye posted a 71 (-1) first round, followed by a 78 (+6) second round, good enough to head into day two sitting in the fourth position. Roye had the lowest score in both the first and third rounds.

Day two was highlighted by Roye’s rise to the top, along with Lowrance’s consistency. Roye shot a 72 (E) to climb to the top of the charts while Lowrance shot a 77 (+5) to maintain the lead.

Rounding out the McM lineup was junior Sam Membrila (245), and freshmen Jackson Barrileaux (251) and Juan Pablo Nava (253). Membrila tied for 38th, while Barrileaux finished 46th, followed by Nava who tied for 48th.

Next up, McMurry will co-host the Schreiner/McMurry Spring Invitational at the Comanche Trace Golf Course in Kerrville, Texas on March 7-9.