McMurry Men defeats HSU Cowboys in ASC opener

ABILENE, Texas – Hardin-Simmons’ men’s basketball team dropped its American Southwest Conference opener to crosstown rival McMurry, 76-62, on Saturday at the Mabee Complex.

The Cowboys came out strong in the first half and used 11 points from Steven Quinn in the opening 4:46 to take a 16-6 lead at the 14:33 mark. HSU eventually led 26-10 with 8:52 to play in the half before McMurry started to chip away. HSU led 42-35 at halftime.

McMurry won the game with a 22-2 run out of halftime to take control of the game. HSU did not make a field goal in the second half until Keilyn Nance’s layup with 10:34 to play.

McMurry led 61-47 with 9:08 to play and the Cowboys then made a push. Kyle Brennon’s free throws with 3:24 to play capped a 14-3 HSU run and cut the deficit to 64-61, but the Cowboys did not make a field goal the rest of the way.

HSU went 4-for-31 from the field in the second half and 21-of-63 for the game. McMurry shot 48.2 percent in the win.

Quinn led the Cowboys with 22 points. Zacc Carter led four McMurry players in double figures with 19 points and Mike Williams had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

HSU is now 4-4 on the year and 0-1 in league play. McMurry improved to 3-5 and 1-0 in ASC play. HSU will take the week off for finals before returning to action next Friday in a non-conference game at Louisiana College.