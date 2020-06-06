TCU’s Gary Patterson releases new song, “Taking a Step Back”

TCU Football Head Coach Gary Patterson has been busy this quarantine off of the gridiron.

While he’s known for his unique defensive schemes and turning the TCU Football program into a Big 12 power, Patterson is also trying to establish himself as a songwriter.

Patterson, who has always had a passion for music, is preparing to release a single he had written “Taking a Step Back.”

Patterson released a video Friday discussing his hard work and the meaning behind the song.

The song can be purchased on iTunes and on Amazon for $0.99.