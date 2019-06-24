Abilene Chamber of Commerce
Abilene Cultural Affairs Council
Abilene Downtown Association
Abilene Philharmonic
Abilene Sports Youth Authority
Alzheimer’s Association
Alliance for Women and Children
American Heart Association
Big Brothers Big Sisters
Ben Richey Boys Ranch
Community Foundation of Abilene
Connected Caring Communities
Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Founder’s Day of Caring (KTAB/KRBC event)
Hendrick Regional Blood Center
Hispanic Business Council
Jackets for Joy (KTAB/KRBC event)
Noah Project
Rotary
Santa’s Helpers (KTAB/KRBC event)
Share Your Christmas (KTAB/KRBC event)
Tools for School
United Way of Abilene
West Texas Rehabilitation Center
Committed to Community
Abilene Chamber of Commerce