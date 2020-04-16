Abilene martial arts instructor to guest teach in world online class Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Coronavirus is keeping plenty of people in their homes and away from work, but in the household of Chip Townsend, it’s business as usual. Chip has a gym setup in his own home and plans to be one of the hosts of what should be a big online martial arts class this Saturday that will include special instructors.

Martial arts instructor Chip Townsend said, “We’re gonna be a group of five instructors from around the world that are going to be on, teaching. Some high level guys, Raymond Daniels a high level Bellator/MMA fighter, Kensi Emory multiple time Paul Mitchell world champion, Mike Chat who is an ex-Blue Power Ranger and I’m gonna get the honor to be one of the guest instructors in there.”

WorldsLargestClass.com will stream the lesson this Saturday. Anyone is welcome to join Chip and the other instructors for a time of learning. The class is free, but they will also be accepting donations for hospitals upon logging in.

Townsend said, “Whenever you go to login, it’s going to be central time 12:30 p.m. When you go to login there will be a pop-up box and it will give you an option to make a donation. If you just skip down to the bottom, you can go past for free or if you choose to donate there’s some different levels of donations you can do to raise money for those medical professionals to get them supplies that they need right now.”