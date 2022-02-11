ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In celebration of Black History Month, Abilene Woman’s Club is recognizing their first Black president — Dorothy Drones.



This club has always recognized their presidents, but this year they celebrating Drones making history for their club.



“I believe all things are possible, but you have to believe in yourself,” says Drones.



Since Drones moved to Abilene by way of Missouri and Japan in 1969, she has been extremely involved in the community.



“She has been in lots of committees in the community, with her church, and with the youth centers and the adult centers in Abilene,” says Helen (Happy) Collins, board member of the club.



Now, former president and current parliamentarian of the club Celina Fennell says Drones focuses on connecting the community with the Abilene Woman’s Club.



“Reaching out to the community, reaching out to the minority, reaching out to the students,” says Fennell.



She has also helped to change the perception of the club.



“Unfortunately, the club had the reputation for a while as being kind of elitist,” says president-elect Rhonda Young. “What I see now is a group of women who are very diverse.”



Collins also says that her presence as president has improved the diversity of the club.



“We have increased our membership. We have Black members now, which we haven’t had before,” Collins explains.



”This is not the only leadership position she currently holds in Abilene, but she is also involved in the Altrusa International Club, which focuses on community service, the 2M Investment Club, which teaches the best way to invest money, and the Saved to Serve Bible Study Ministry, which includes different outreaches and Bible studies.



Drones says that the most important thing to her is “just living and enjoying life.”



Not only has she been an inspiration to those she surrounds herself with, but she is hoping to continue the growth in Abilene Woman’s Club and in all of Abilene.



“The barriers are breaking, and changes are being made, and that we can move forward,” says Drones.



Abilene Woman’s Club is hosting a fashion show on February 18th to celebrate 93 years of their club, but also to recognize Drones and her accomplishments. This fashion show will be open to the public.