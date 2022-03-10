In our last Weather Workshop, Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas asked the question, “what is a weather front?” We discovered that a front is a barrier between two air masses which have very different qualities. Some of those qualities include temperature and density.

During the experiment, we found that warmer and less dense air masses tend to go above colder and denser air masses.

In this Weather Workshop, we “expand” (it’s a joke… It’ll make sense after the experiment!) on the density of air and how temperature affects that air.

What you need:

Two empty water bottles – a wider mouth is better

Two balloons

Two bowls

Ice

Cold water

Hot water – not boiling

Deeper container like a pitcher (optional)

What is density?

Density is very important in the world of science. The definition of density is the mass of an object per unit volume.

In this case, there is a better definition of density. It is the measure of how compact the volume is, of a fixed mass of substance or object. The key word for us is compact.

How does temperature affect air density?

When scientists do experiments, it is important to have constants and variables. A constant does not change through the entire course of the experiment.

Without constants, the conclusion of an experiment are impossible to understand- so, the first thing we need to do is make a closed system. This is so that we can have a constant mass.

We’ll do this by closing the water bottle with a balloon.

First, take a balloon and put it over the mouth of the bottle.

Do the same with your other bottle and set both to the side.

Take one of your small bowls and add cold water, then add a few ice cubes to keep the water cold.

In your second bowl, add some hot water. The water doesn’t need to be boiling, just hot.

Keeping the balloons attached to the bottles, place the bottom of one bottle in the bowl holding the hot water.

Place the other bottle in the cold water.

When you place the bottom of the bottle into the hot water, the balloon starts inflating. Why?

The water outside of the bottle is heating up the air molecules inside the bottle. Hot air molecules move faster inside the bottle and spread out.

As the molecules occupy more space, or volume, they are less compact, and the air is less dense. Thus, the balloon can be inflated with the existing air that is in the bottle.

When you place the bottle in the cold water, the opposite happens.

The cold water starts to cool down the air molecules inside the bottle. The colder the air molecules are the slower they will move.

This slower movement allows for them to become more compact and sink to the bottom, taking up less volume. Because of that, the balloon deflates and sometimes even gets sucked into the bottle because the air becomes more dense.

Note: If you notice the hot water becoming cool, replace it with another cup of hot water. The same goes for the cold water, if it starts to become more room temperature you can add more ice cubes.

Optional: if you want to see more of a reaction of the balloon to the cold water, place the bottle in the hot water.