In the days after a winter storm, it’s the perfect time to dive into a fun experiment on winter precipitation. In this experiment in Kayleigh’s Weather Workshop, Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas shows everyone the different types of winter precipitation and how they form.

What you need:

Oreos

A couple of napkins

A dull knife, or something else used to scrape

A permanent marker

And that’s all!

What is happening:

In the first week of February, we saw a winter storm move through the Big Country, and you heard meteorologists talking about this system for about a week leading up to it. In my forecast, I said multiple times that the type of precipitation that falls was; “temperature dependent,” but what does that mean?

Simply put, the kind of precipitation we see at the surface- rain, freezing rain, sleet, or snow- depends on the temperature from the surface, all the way up through the atmosphere. It is also dependent on where the freezing line sits.

A freezing line is the height in the atmosphere where the temperature is at freezing, 32°F or 0°C. Above that line the temperature is below freezing. Below that line, the temperature is above freezing.

It can be difficult to predict where that line sets up beforehand, which is why meteorologists often use the phrase, “wintry mix.” That just means you could see any wintry type of precipitation.

So, in this week’s experiment, we are going to create a column of atmosphere to see what kind of precipitation would result from that set up.

All you will need are some Oreos, or any kind of cream-filled sandwich cookies, and a napkin or plate. You need about 11 cookies, if you want to set them all up at the same time.

Directions:

First, get your cookies out and carefully separate the center from the two cookies.

Set the cookies off to one side, and the cream filling off to the other.

Label the napkin holding the cookies, “Above 32°F,” and label the other napkin, “Below 32°F.”

Now, we will start with the easiest type of precipitation – snow.

For snow to fall, the surface, as well as the entire column of atmosphere above it, has to be below freezing. This is my favorite column because it is all icing!

The next easiest set up is rain. Most of the time, rain begins as ice or snow, because it is so high up in the atmosphere. However, as that ice crystal falls, it falls through warmer portions of the atmosphere and melts.

So, you start with one disk of icing and then the rest of the column is cookies, because it is above freezing.

Freezing rain and sleet are a little trickier.

We’ll start with sleet. The setup is similar to snow, except it has something that meteorologists call, “a warm nose,” in the middle.

It starts off below freezing, but then it falls into a layer of above freezing temperatures. This allows the ice crystal to partially melt before falling into another layer of below freezing temperatures. This lets the crystal refreeze into ice pellets.

This column of atmosphere is mostly icing with a small bit of cookie to represent that warm nose.

And our last precipitation type – freezing rain!

Freezing rain starts as an ice crystal in the clouds, like all of the other types.

Then, much like rain, it falls through a larger section of the atmosphere that is above 32°F.

Unlike rain, the surface for freezing rain must be at or below freezing. This is because, when the rain falls it freezes on contact with objects that are freezing.

Freezing rain is one of the most dangerous winter precipitation types, because of how quickly the ice can build up. This cookie column will be mostly cookies, but bookended by icing.

Come back for part three of Kayleigh’s Weather Workshop. Live on the Big Country Homepage, KTAB News Facebook, and KRBC News Facebook– Thursday, February 24 at 4:30 p.m. See you soon!