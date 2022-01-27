Have you ever wondered why the clouds rain? In this experiment in Kayleigh’s Weather Workshop, we will take a closer look to see what happens inside the cloud to make the rain happen.

What you need:

Clear glass jar or cup

Water

Food coloring

Shaving cream (foam)

Dropper

Small bowl





Directions:

In a small bowl, mix a few drops of food coloring with a little bit of water.

Fill the clear glass jar about ¾ full of water.

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas demonstrates her Rain in a Jar experiment, Jan. 2022

Add shaving cream on top of the water to make a fluffy cloud.

Use the dropper to suck some of the colored water and squirt it on top of the shaving cream cloud.

Wait a few seconds to see if the “rain” made its way through the shaving cream into the water underneath. If not, continue to add more colored water until the cloud was too heavy to hold the “rain.”

Watch as the colored water seeps down into the water in the jar.

Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas demonstrates her Rain in a Jar experiment, Jan. 2022

What is happening?

Clouds are made up of water vapor. This happens when the vapor cools and condenses, turning it back into liquid water or ice. The water vapor condenses into tiny particles of dust, pollen, or even another water droplet or ice crystal, and becomes the clouds we see in the sky.

More and more water vapor gathers and condenses in the cloud. The water droplets continue to grow until they are too heavy and can’t stay suspended in the cloud. At that time, gravity pulls the water down to the ground as rain.

In this experiment, the shaving cream represents the clouds in the sky. As you continue to add colored water to the shaving cream, the activity illustrates the continuing condensation. As the drops continue to grow the cloud gets heavier and heavier. Just like in a real cloud, the shaving cream cloud can’t suspend those drops in the sky anymore and they fall as rain.

A fun addition to this experiment is to use multiple colors of food coloring and try to make a rainbow.