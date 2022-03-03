The week after a cold front is the perfect time to dive into a fun experiment on weather fronts. In this experiment in Kayleigh’s Weather Workshop, Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas shows everyone the different types of weather fronts and how they work.

What is a weather front?

You have probably heard the word “front” in a weather forecast many times. In fact, you tuned into KTAB or KRBC’s weather forecasts during the last week of February, you probably heard about a strong cold front that brought us some wintry precipitation.

But, what exactly is a front?

A weather front is a transition zone between two different air masses that have different features. There are four types of fronts, and each has very different characteristics and can bring different weather patterns.

Cold front:

This is probably the most talked about type of front. They form when a cold air mass pushes into a warm air mass.

As a cold front moves through an area the heavier and more dense cool air pushes the lighter, less dense, warm air up. As the warm air rises ahead of the front, this produces clouds and even thunderstorms.

After a cold front passes, you will notice the winds pick up along with a sudden drop in temperatures. Sometimes behind that front we will see rain, or in the case of the Big Country last week we see wintry precipitation.

Warm front:

This is pretty much the opposite of a cold front, where a warm air mass pushes into a cooler air mass.

Similar to cold fronts, the warm air rises and condenses and forms clouds. Warm fronts typically bring lighter precipitation followed by warmer temperatures.

Stationary front:

A stationary front forms when a cold or warm front stops moving and becomes stationary.

It stops moving because the two air masses are pushing against each other, but one is not strong enough to move the other. These fronts can stay in place for days, and if the winds don’t change to favor one or the other the front can break apart.

Occluded front:

Sometimes a cold front follows behind a warm front and moves fast enough that it can overtake the warm front. This is known as an occluded front.

At an occluded front, warmer air becomes wedged between two cooler air masses (air in front of the warm front and the air behind the cold front). Like the examples before, the warm air rises while the cold air on either side sinks. With an occluded front, the temperature will drop while windy and stormy conditions develop.

So in our experiment this week, we are going to demonstrate how fronts work. More specifically how cold fronts, like the one that came in last week, work.

We now know that a front is a boundary between two different air masses.

For our experiment, the two air masses are illustrated by the oil and water. The warm air mass will be represented by the oil, and the cold air mass will be represented by the water.

What you need:

A transparent dish – I’m using an 8×8 casserole dish

Modeling clay – or anything that can act as a barrier

1.5 cup of tap water

1.5 cup of liquid cooking oil

2 containers to hold water and oil – I’m using mason jars

Blue food coloring

Spoon

Directions:

First wipe the baking dish to make sure you can see through it and set it on the table.

Then, pour your oil into one cup and pour your water into the other cup.

Add a couple drops of blue food coloring to remind us that this is our cold air mass.

Set the cups to the side and grab your modeling clay. Mold your clay to make a barrier across the center of the baking dish so it is divided into two equal halves.

Now, pour the water into one side of the dish and the oil into the other.

See how the fluids react when by themselves.

Now, remove the clay barrier from the baking dish.

Observe the movement of the two liquids for one or two minutes immediately after removing the clay.

Now that you have seen what the liquids do naturally, take the spoon and mix them.

Continue to watch as the liquids settle and write down your observations.

What is happening?

When the barrier is taken away and the oil and water meet, the oil, which is representing the warm air, is less dense than the water, which is representing the cold air, and rises to the top.

The cold air, represented by the blue water, sinks to the bottom. Even after mixing the two “air masses,” they separate due to their densities. So, when two air masses of different temperatures meet, the warmer one will rise over the colder one.

But what does this have to do with the ice and light snow we saw around Feb. 24? Well, we had the cold front move through Tuesday, but we didn’t see any rain until Wednesday. This is thanks to a process meteorologists call isentropic lift or frontal overrunning.

The warm air rides up over the colder air, the water vapor condenses and produces clouds and precipitation. When the precipitation falls through the colder air closer to the surface, freezing rain and freezing drizzle is a likely result.

