Meteorologist Kayleigh Thomas is bringing a new series to Big Country Homepage that is fun and educational for the whole family.

Kayleigh found her love for weather and the science behind it while in elementary school. Now she is immersed in the science for her career and wants to share that science with kids, teachers, and families across the Big Country.

In Kayleigh’s Weather Workshop, Kayleigh will walk through fun experiments that dive into the whys and hows of weather and science. Wednesdays before a weather workshop, she will post a list of materials that you will need for the experiment on her Facebook and Twitter.

Kayleigh will go live on KTAB/KRBC Facebook pages on certain Thursday afternoons around 4:30 and will talk about the weather topic, as well as walk you through the experiment.

If you can’t make it live, that is fine too. Afterwards, the live video will be posted on our Facebook feeds, and shared on Kayleigh’s social media pages. There will also be a detailed article on Big Country Homepage that will break down the experiment step-by-step.

This will be a biweekly series, beginning Thursday, January 27.

Follow Kayleigh on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date on all of her weather experiments!

These are experiments older kids could do themselves, but Kayleigh always recommends having an adult around to help and supervise. These are also great for classroom demonstrations!

If you have any specific weather topics that you want to see explained, send Kayleigh an email at or reach out to her on social media. You can find more weather topics explained further in her series Weather Whys, also found on Big Country Homepage.