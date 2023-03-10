ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A family-friendly benefit drag show is set to take place at the Abilene Community Theatre this weekend, and protestors are already taking to social media in opposition..

The Cecilia Ford Benefit Drag Show is set to take place Saturday, March 11, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

In a Facebook post, Cecilia Ford explains she’s holding the pageant to raise funds to attend the National Bearded Empress pageant in April.

Protestors are already taking to social media, asking the public to call and email City of Abilene officials to express discontent toward the all ages drag show.

“It is unacceptable to expose children to performances that are sexual in nature and It is your job to protect our children in the community to stop events like this from happening,” a social media post from the protestors explains.

Abilene Community Theatre also released a statement on social media in regards to phone calls they’ve received about the event, saying they are not affiliated with the drag show and just rented the venue to Cecilia Ford, like they do to many other organizations who need to use their facilities.

However, the theatre does say protestors are expected and even welcome on public property at the event.

“It is our hope that our community will honor the right to free speech and peaceful assembly, both for those inside the building and out,” a statement from the Abilene Community Theatre reads.

Click here to get more information on the Cecilia Ford Benefit Drag Show.