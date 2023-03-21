ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Easter will be observed Sunday, April 9 this year. Leading up to the holiday, we’ve compiled a list of egg-cellent ways to celebrate! Unless otherwise specified, all events are in Abilene.

Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please follow this link to email the details.

Saturday, March 25

HOPPY EASTER and HOUR

The Winery at Willow Creek – 4353 South Treadaway Boulevard

2:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

City of Abilene’s Egg-stravaganza

Stafford Sports Complex – 1026 North Pioneer Drive

Beginning at 9:45 a.m.

Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch

First Methodist Church – 202 Butternut Street

Beginning at 10:00 a.m.

Saturday, April 8

Easter Eggstravaganza

Express ER – 4157 Buffalo Gap Road

11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Easter Car Hop

Transformation Church – 3150 Vogel Street

1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Easter Brunch at The Hideout (Brownwood)

The Hideout Golf Club and Resort – 185 Hideout Lane

10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

2nd TCSP playday/Easter Hunt

Taylor County Sheriff’s Posse Arena – 450 Pecan Street

Beginning at 2:00 p.m.

