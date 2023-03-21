ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Easter will be observed Sunday, April 9 this year. Leading up to the holiday, we’ve compiled a list of egg-cellent ways to celebrate! Unless otherwise specified, all events are in Abilene.
Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to add to this list, please follow this link to email the details.
Saturday, March 25
HOPPY EASTER and HOUR
The Winery at Willow Creek – 4353 South Treadaway Boulevard
2:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
City of Abilene’s Egg-stravaganza
Stafford Sports Complex – 1026 North Pioneer Drive
Beginning at 9:45 a.m.
Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch
First Methodist Church – 202 Butternut Street
Beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Saturday, April 8
Easter Eggstravaganza
Express ER – 4157 Buffalo Gap Road
11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Easter Car Hop
Transformation Church – 3150 Vogel Street
1:00 to 3:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Easter Brunch at The Hideout (Brownwood)
The Hideout Golf Club and Resort – 185 Hideout Lane
10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
2nd TCSP playday/Easter Hunt
Taylor County Sheriff’s Posse Arena – 450 Pecan Street
Beginning at 2:00 p.m.
