COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Comanche, Texas is a city filled with rich history, and residents feel intense pride in their home and community. A lot of the pride is attributed by Glint and Jami Tunnell, who are known by some as the ‘face of Comanche.’

It is Clint’s deep family roots that keep them in the city, “My family settled here in 1853 before Comanche County was Comanche County.”

While setting up shop for their new business, the Tunnell’s re-discovered a part of Comanche history for themselves, after chipping some stucco off the wall during remodeling.

“That’s when we found our 1893 Bull Durham tobacco mural,” said Clint.

This mural is now shown off at their business, Texas Rural Living. Clint told KTAB/KRBC this is one of the only originals left in tact in the state of Texas, that they know of.

After realizing how special this mural was, Clint and Jami posted it on Facebook, and it took off – inspiring people to stop by just to experience it for themselves.

“It’s one of those things that just snowballs, and you just can’t stop,” Jami explained. “There’s so much history there and a lot of it relates back to this building.”

This building is also where John Wesley Hardin murdered Sheriff Charles Webb.

Now, not only is this couple a part of preserving history, but they are making it in Comanche, specifically around the holiday season.

Clint said he was proud to be part of installing and raising money for an ice skating rink, and now, they’re inviting anyone to come skate for free.

“To our knowledge, there isn’t another ice skating venue for 100 miles around us,” boasted Clint.

This ice skating rink will be open every weekend of December, from 1:00 to 9:00 p.m., beginning December 3.

As Comanche Chamber of Commerce members, the Tunnells said they want to invite everyone out to join other free activities in the area.

On Friday, December 9, there will be a Christmas tree decorating and lighting at the square from 5:00 to 7:00 that evening.

Comanche events for Saturday, December 10:

10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – Little Gypsy market in Homestead Hall

12:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Santa’s Workshop in Homestead Hall

3:00 to 6:00 p.m. – Pictures with Santa at the Historic Downtown Square

Beginning at 3:30 p.m. – Sign up Santa Scuttle Historic Downtown Square

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. – Lighted Christmas Parade Downtown Comanche

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. – Holiday in the Park in the Comanche City Park

Comanche events for Sunday, December 11:

12:00 to 1:00 p.m. – Jingle Mingle at The Depot (304 South Austin Street)

12:00 to 4:00 p.m. – Tour of Homes / Map and Tickets at Jingle Mingle

