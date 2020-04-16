High school group organizes drive-in worship at Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Organized by youth organization Twelve-21, a bunch of high school students are putting on a worship event for Hendrick Medical Center to brighten the days for some nurses during the coronavirus pandemic. It is a drive-in worship event in which they are taking the correct precautions by staying in the car.

Co-Coordinator Karson Grigsby said, “It’s under the legal limit of 10 people leading the event, but we do ask everyone stays in their cars when they show up. It’s about the hospital workers and COVID-19. What’s going to be going on is there’s a real need in our world right now, and it’s a need to humble ourselves before God and to seek his face.”

Karson and the rest of the kids helping to organize this event hope to show love and appreciation to the hospital and let them know how important they are during this difficult time. They also want to make sure the community of Abilene shows up.

Volunteer Coordinator Ella Willhelm said, “It’s really exciting to know that I might be able to touch people with this event and that our community can get together and really give back to the nurses that are sacrificing so much for us taking care of people every day. I think getting together for this is a great opportunity to show how much Abilene cares and to thank our medical staff and our medical personnel for everything they’re doing for us.”

The high school kids are staying positive and confident that this tough time will soon be a thing of the past.

Grigsby said, “Our God is more than capable to perform any miracle that he wants to. He created this place, he has a cure for the Coronavirus.”

Willhelm said, “Take opportunities like this to encourage each other and life each other up and all do our part in uplifting our community.”

The event takes place at 6:40-7:30 Saturday.