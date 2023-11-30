ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – During this festive season, KTAB News is once again seeking Santa’s Helpers to contribute to its annual toy drive. Your donations will bring joy to children across the Big Country who might otherwise go without gifts beneath the Christmas tree this year.

Each year, many local agencies do not receive aid to purchase Christmas presents for children in the Big Country. In an effort to ensure a joyous Christmas for these kids, KTAB began the Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive. Since then, many of you have become KTAB Santa’s Helpers, donating toys and positively impacting a child’s life. Please take a look at some of our Santa’s Helpers and what children are asking for this year.

Mission Abilene

Mission Abilene, a local church, is one of our Santa’s Helpers. Take a look at a few of the letters to Santa it’s received:

“You are always so good to me. This year, I would like lip balm, LED lights, nail sets, a makeup bag, and maybe nice bath stuff and lotions. I will like anything you bring. Thank you very much.”

Communities in Schools

Communities in Schools, a local youth organization, is another one of our Santa’s Helpers. Take a look at a few of the letters to Santa it’s received:

“I really have so much to be grateful for, so this year, I have a wish for others. I wish more than anything that you would help my grandmother feel better. She has been feeling sick for a while now, and I want her to get well so she can live for so long. I have been a very nice girl this year, please consider. Thank you so much.”

Hope Haven

Hope Haven, a local non-profit, is one of our Santa’s helpers. Check out some of the letters it has received:

“Paw Patrol drawing! I am 4 years old, and I am a boy! My mom said I wear size 4 in a shirt and pants. Size 10 in shoes.”

New Horizons

New Horizons, a local non-profit, is another one of our Santa’s Helpers. Take a look at a few of the letters to Santa it’s received:

“I’m 12 years old. I love Christmas because you make children happy forever, even if people don’t think your real. I want to find a good home forever, but what else I want is a Spurs Jersey and a science kit.”

Noah Project

Noah Project, a local non-profit, is one of our Santa’s helpers. Check out some of the letters it has received:

“What I want for Christmas is a John Cena action figure. He is the best guy ever!”

BCFS Health and Human Services

BCFS Health and Human Services, a local non-profit, is another one of our Santa’s Helpers. Take a look at a few of the letters to Santa it’s received:

“My name is Hayden, and I’m the coolest 7-year-old boy around, but you already knew that Santa! I would like toy trucks, outdoor toys, or a bike for Christmas!”

Ben Richey Boys Ranch

Ben Richey Boys Ranch, a local non-profit, is one of our Santa’s helpers. Check out some of the letters it has received:

“Hi, Santa! I want a new Dallas Cowboys hoodie and a Dallas Cowboys shirt. They are my best team. I need a jacket too. Mom said we are putting out three cookies. I will leave you four! Shhhh. I will go to sleep early Christmas Eve.”

KTAB staff will be stationed outside the southside Walmart at 3324 Catclaw Drive from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8, to receive donations.

If you can’t make it out – visit one of the following drop-off locations: