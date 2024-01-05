ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your “New Year, New You” mindset entails eating healthier, then this quick, easy, and nutrient-rich salad featured on Abilene Today is just for you!
This salad is not only packed with a flavorful punch, but it’s high in vitamins A and C, fiber and antioxidants. Not to mention, the delicious dressing can also aid in gut health and better digestion. It’s an all-around, health conscious meal, fit for anyone trying to maintain a healthier lifestyle in the new year!
Salad ingredients
- Kale (bagged or stemmed)
- Red Onion
- Cucumber (*mini-cucumbers have a better crunch)
- Green Apple
- Rotini Pasta
- Pomegranate Seeds
- Golden Raisins
- Sliced Almonds
Dressing ingredients
- Dijon Mustard
- Apple Cider Vinegar
- Olive Oil
- Agave Syrup
Let’s make a salad
- Wash kale and cut off any pieces of the “spine.”
- Chop kale, then “massage” the leaves to help soften.
- *Additional tip: massage first, add dressing, then massage the dressing into the kale to soak up the flavor and soften leaves even more!
- Add chopped red onion, green apple, and cucumber.
- Add one cup of cooled rotini pasta.
- Pour dressing, pomegranate seeds, golden raisins, and sliced almonds on top and enjoy!
- *For added protein, throw in some grilled chicken.
Now to the dressing
- 3 tablespoons Dijon Mustard
- 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
- 2 tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
- 2 tablespoons Agave Syrup
Double the dressing recipe and store the extra in an air-tight jar in the fridge. This dressing also goes perfectly on top of roasted brussels sprouts, if you’re looking to substitute the kale with another nutrient-rich vegetable. Enjoy!