ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – If your “New Year, New You” mindset entails eating healthier, then this quick, easy, and nutrient-rich salad featured on Abilene Today is just for you!

This salad is not only packed with a flavorful punch, but it’s high in vitamins A and C, fiber and antioxidants. Not to mention, the delicious dressing can also aid in gut health and better digestion. It’s an all-around, health conscious meal, fit for anyone trying to maintain a healthier lifestyle in the new year!

Salad ingredients

  • Kale (bagged or stemmed)
  • Red Onion
  • Cucumber (*mini-cucumbers have a better crunch)
  • Green Apple
  • Rotini Pasta
  • Pomegranate Seeds
  • Golden Raisins
  • Sliced Almonds

Dressing ingredients

  • Dijon Mustard
  • Apple Cider Vinegar
  • Olive Oil
  • Agave Syrup

Let’s make a salad

  • Wash kale and cut off any pieces of the “spine.”
  • Chop kale, then “massage” the leaves to help soften.
  • *Additional tip: massage first, add dressing, then massage the dressing into the kale to soak up the flavor and soften leaves even more!
  • Add chopped red onion, green apple, and cucumber.
  • Add one cup of cooled rotini pasta.
  • Pour dressing, pomegranate seeds, golden raisins, and sliced almonds on top and enjoy!
  • *For added protein, throw in some grilled chicken.

Now to the dressing

  • 3 tablespoons Dijon Mustard
  • 3 tablespoons Olive Oil
  • 2 tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Agave Syrup

Double the dressing recipe and store the extra in an air-tight jar in the fridge. This dressing also goes perfectly on top of roasted brussels sprouts, if you’re looking to substitute the kale with another nutrient-rich vegetable. Enjoy!