If your "New Year, New You" mindset entails eating healthier, then this quick, easy, and nutrient-rich salad is just for you!

This salad is not only packed with a flavorful punch, but it’s high in vitamins A and C, fiber and antioxidants. Not to mention, the delicious dressing can also aid in gut health and better digestion. It’s an all-around, health conscious meal, fit for anyone trying to maintain a healthier lifestyle in the new year!

Salad ingredients

Kale (bagged or stemmed)

Red Onion

Cucumber (*mini-cucumbers have a better crunch)

Green Apple

Rotini Pasta

Pomegranate Seeds

Golden Raisins

Sliced Almonds

Dressing ingredients

Dijon Mustard

Apple Cider Vinegar

Olive Oil

Agave Syrup

Let’s make a salad

Wash kale and cut off any pieces of the “spine.”

Chop kale, then “massage” the leaves to help soften.

*Additional tip: massage first, add dressing, then massage the dressing into the kale to soak up the flavor and soften leaves even more!

Add chopped red onion, green apple, and cucumber.

Add one cup of cooled rotini pasta.

Pour dressing, pomegranate seeds, golden raisins, and sliced almonds on top and enjoy!

*For added protein, throw in some grilled chicken.

Now to the dressing

3 tablespoons Dijon Mustard

3 tablespoons Olive Oil

2 tablespoons Apple Cider Vinegar

2 tablespoons Agave Syrup

Double the dressing recipe and store the extra in an air-tight jar in the fridge. This dressing also goes perfectly on top of roasted brussels sprouts, if you’re looking to substitute the kale with another nutrient-rich vegetable. Enjoy!