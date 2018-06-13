Skip to content
KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com
Abilene
40°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
KTAB News
KRBC News
Local News
Positive News
Your Local Election HQ
Big Country Politics
Black History Month
Texas Politics
Border Report Tour
National News
Health News
Entertainment News
Weird News
Live Event Stream
Top Stories
City of Early buys 60 acres of land to be used for new road, possible public park
Top Stories
Bloody mail delivered to residents in the New York town Friday and Saturday
Video
Sanders edges Buttigieg in New Hampshire, Dem front-runners
Virginia House passes bill that bans assault weapons, other firearm accessories
Video
Remarkable Women: Mama Tank serves kindness in Cisco
Video
Weather
KTAB Weather
KRBC Weather
Weather Forecasts
Weather Maps
Interactive Radar
BCH Sports
Local Sports
The Big Game
Silver Star Nation
Japan 2020
Abilene Christian University
Hardin-Simmons University
McMurry University
AP Sports
Top Stories
Boys Scores and Highlights: Eagles improves to 10-1 in district
Video
Top Stories
Girls Basketball Scores: Wylie, Cooper share 4-way tie for district title
Video
McMurry Softball reschedules First Pitch Ceremony for Feb. 14
Cooper’s Aitchison signs with Western Texas College
Video
Trio of HSU athletes claim ASC awards
Telemundo
Noticias
Noticias Telemundo
Telemundo Abilinea
Deportes
El Tiempo
Programación
Top Stories
Telemundo Abilínea – 11 de Febrero, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Cifra diaria de muertos por virus en China supera los 100
Top Stories
“Oso Teddy” muere en el zoológico de Abilene
Telemundo Abilínea – 10 de Febrero, 2020
Video
Telemundo Abilínea – 7 de Febrero, 2020
Video
Estadounidenses tratan de llevar vida normal bajo cuarentena
KTAB 4U
Community
Why Buy Local
Job Connections
Tax Tips
TV Schedule
Event Calendar
First Baptist Church
Obituaries
Protecting Against Predators
Pros Who Know
Contests
About Us
Meet the Team
Who We Are
Contact Us
Work For Us
Committed to Community
The Mel Robbins Show
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Why Advertise?
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Remarkable Women
Remarkable Women: Mama Tank serves kindness in Cisco
Video
Don't Miss
Abilene’s top things to look forward to in 2020
Donate to help families impacted by El Paso’s mass shooting
The Daily Pledge
KRBC’s Do My Job
Looking For A Career?
Pros Who Know
Don’t Miss KTAB 4U at 4 p.m.
More Don't Miss