ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – Local small business owner, Camie Garvey, was announced as winner of KTAB’s Remarkable Women contest for 2022. She was nominated by her employee and will receive a check to present to a charity of her choosing.

In November 2021, Garvey walked into her Downtown Abilene business, the Abilene Yoga House, like any other day. Unlike any other day, her usually pristine walls were vandalized.

Instead of pressing charges on the teenagers who were found to be at fault, Garvey offered a different kind of resolution. She told the teen vandals and their parents she’d allow them to take free yoga classes at her studio.

Read KTAB’s full story on Garvey here.

As winner of KTAB’s 2022 Remarkable Woman, Garvey won $100 to keep, plus another $1,000 to donate. Garvey told KTAB she chose to donate that $1,000 to The Community Foundation of Abilene.

Click here to learn more about the other finalists and how they were nominated as Remarkable Women.