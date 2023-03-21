COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Marsha Spinks is a woman of many professions. Whether it’s as a real estate agent, mother of two, Coleman First Methodist Preschool Chairman, Coleman County Foundation Vice President, Coleman Planning and Zoning Committee member, Appraisal review board member, or charity organizer – every thing she does is a 100% effort.

Spinks was nominated for the Remarkable Women contest because of her tireless dedication to her community and her country. In her spare time, she coordinates both a senior citizen gift and flower program, and a care package operation that sends toiletries, snacks, and essentials to military members serving in remote areas.

Through these accomplishments, Spinks still does not take the fame for herself. Instead, she bestows any and all praise to the people in her life.

“I have seen this community (Coleman) rally together… This community is amazing, I’m so thankful to be a part of it,” gushed Spinks.

Spinks’ charitable efforts include assisting in fundraising for kids in need of early education, as well as various community efforts through the community foundation.

“Well, we all have 24 hours in a day so I don’t know that I find time any better than anyone else does necessarily but… There’s a balance of doing something for everybody else all day long, and trying to find a little bit of you time in there too,” Spinks explained.

She began her full time job as a receptionist at the Liveoak real estate agency in Coleman and worked her way up the ladder. She will soon be taking over as owner of the business, in addition to holding all of her positions at the other community organizations.