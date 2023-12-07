ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While the holiday season is known as a time for joy and generosity, a crucial group is often unintentionally left out when shopping for gift donations: Teens. Initiatives like our Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive works wonders for the children of Abilene, but our teenagers tend to get overlooked.
With KTAB/KRBC’s annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive this Friday, you can help change that situation by making a donation for a teenager who may otherwise be left out on Christmas Day.
Take a look at some gift ideas as submitted by teenagers who wrote letters to Santa this year:
Boys, 13-18:
- Clothes & PJs
- Tops; XS-4XL
- Bottoms; 28-44 or XS-4XL
- Shoes (Sizes 6-15)
- Socks & underwear
- Toiletries
- Deodorant
- Books
- Backpack
- Gym bag
- Headphones
- Keychain
- Cologne
- Shaving kit
- Comforter set (Twin, Twin XL, and Full)
- Books
- Stickers
- Water bottle
- Games
Girls, 13-18:
- Clothes & PJs
- Tops & dresses; XS-3XL
- Bottoms; 0-18 or XS-3XL
- Shoes (Sizes 5-10)
- Socks & underwear
- Toiletries
- Deoderant
- Perfume
- Keychain
- Gym bag
- Backpack
- Purse
- Curling iron
- Lotion
- Comforter set (Twin, Twin XL, and Full)
- Headphones
- Books
- Squishmallows
- Stickers
- Water bottle
- Games
As fun as it is to shop for little ones and think about how excited they will be to unwrap a lego set or new doll, teenagers also long for that same joy and excitement at Christmastime.
Here are some gift ideas our younger kids have submitted:
Newborn to 2 years
- Diapers
- Swaddlers
- Unisex clothes
- Blankets
- Bottles
- Pacifiers
- Burp cloths
- Baby swing
- Playpen
- Wipes
- Formula
- Toys
- Teethers
- Tummy time mat
- Books
- Minnie Mouse toys
- Micky Mouse toys
- Walker
- Dangly toys
- Musical toys
- Wooden puzzles
- Toy cars
- Interactive toys
- Town play rug
- Educational toys
- Colorful toys
- Superhero toys
- Bath toys
- Playpen sheets
- Activity playmat
- Stuffed animals
- Winter clothes
- Shoes
- Pullups
- Socks
- Boss Baby toys
- Cocomelon toys
- Balls
- Tent
- Race cars
- Books
- Paw Patrol toys
- Football
- Farm animal toys
- Bluey toys
- Sensory toys
- Melissa & Doug toys
- Stacking blocks
- Chunky puzzles
- Baby dolls
- Beanies
- Stuffed animals
- Bluey toys
- Frozen dolls
- Stacking cups
- Bath toys
- Leap Frog reading tablet
3-6 years
- Melissa & Doug toys
- Transformers
- Dinosaurs
- Spider Man toys
- Captain America toys
- Paw Patrol toys
- Clothes
- Gabby’s Dollhouse toys
- Shoes
- Underwear
- Socks
- Barbie dolls
- Baby dolls
- Blippi toys
- Doll hair styling head + accessories
- LOL Dolls
- Dress up clothes
- Play makeup
- Learning puzzles
- Moana toys
- Encanto toys
- Dresses
- Play kitchen
- Books
- Race cars
- Remote control Mickey Mouse
- Mickey Mouse House
- Slime
- Light-up shoes
- Kinetic Sand
- Toy trucks
- Tricycle
- Outside toys
- Magnetic tiles
- Stuffed animals
- Coloring books
- Crayons
- Nerf guns
- Srek pillow
- Headphones
- Dallas Cowboys shirt, jacket, hoodie
- Winter jacket
- Fossils kit
- Money bank
- Punching bag & gloves
- Binoculars
- Art supplies
- Drawing pad
- Coloring pencils
- Crayons
- Toy horses
- Santa doll
- American Girl doll
- Wheelchair Barbie
- Pickles
- Waterbottle
- Cookies
- Bike
7-10 years
- Kinetic sand
- Play Doh
- Slime
- Toy guns
- Candy
- Star Wars toys
- Costumes
- Five Nights at Freddy’s toys
- Bicycle
- Sonic the Hedgehog
- Mario/ Mario Kart
- Puzzles
- Books
- Coloring books
- Crayons
- Soccor ball
- Soccor goals/ cones
- Scooter
- Trumpet
- Instruments
- RC car
- Big stuffed animals
- Joker toys
- Football gloves
- Football
- Action Bible
- Pokemon cards
- Nerf guns
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid books
- Water bottle
- Backpack
- Monster truck
- Baseball bat
- Slime maker
- Electric trucks
- Barbie Dreamhouse
- Pink walkie Talkies
- Pop-Its
- Shoes
- Kinetic sand
- Play Doh
- Dollhouse
- Barbie dolls
- Doll clothes
- Sensory toys
- Gift card to Build-a-Bear
- Key chains
- Blankets
- Squishmallows
- Play makeup
- Arts & crafts supplies
- Stickers
- Clothes
- Roblox
- Friendship bracelet kit
- Softball gear
- PS4 & games
- Football clothes
- Football team hats
- Minnesota Vikings team gear
- Toy grenades
- Basketball shirts
- Sneakers
- Hasbulla flag
- Baketball
- Skateboard
- Headphones
- Bean bag chair
11-13 years:
- School supplies
- Art supplies
- Pokemon cards
- Legos
- Instruments
- Electric race cars
- Money bank
- Clothes
- Shoes
- Sneakers
- Legos
- Plushies
- Soft blanket
- Hats
- Slime
- Karaoke machine
- Headphones
- Deodorant
- Gym bag
- Starter makeup
This holiday season, let’s remember that the spirit of giving knows no age limit. We hope to see you at our annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive at the South Abilene Walmart Friday, December 8. We will be at the entrances from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to greet you with a warm smile! You may also donate to one of our other Santa’s Helpers partners: Low Law Firm, Junk Warehouse, Abilene Indoor Gun Range, and the KTAB News station.