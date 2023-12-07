ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – While the holiday season is known as a time for joy and generosity, a crucial group is often unintentionally left out when shopping for gift donations: Teens. Initiatives like our Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive works wonders for the children of Abilene, but our teenagers tend to get overlooked.

With KTAB/KRBC’s annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive this Friday, you can help change that situation by making a donation for a teenager who may otherwise be left out on Christmas Day.

Take a look at some gift ideas as submitted by teenagers who wrote letters to Santa this year:

Boys, 13-18:

Clothes & PJs Tops; XS-4XL Bottoms; 28-44 or XS-4XL

Shoes (Sizes 6-15)

Socks & underwear

Toiletries

Deodorant

Books

Backpack

Gym bag

Headphones

Keychain

Cologne

Shaving kit

Comforter set (Twin, Twin XL, and Full)

Books

Stickers

Water bottle

Games

Girls, 13-18:

Clothes & PJs Tops & dresses; XS-3XL Bottoms; 0-18 or XS-3XL

Shoes (Sizes 5-10)

Socks & underwear

Toiletries

Deoderant

Perfume

Keychain

Gym bag

Backpack

Purse

Curling iron

Lotion

Comforter set (Twin, Twin XL, and Full)

Headphones

Books

Squishmallows

Stickers

Water bottle

Games

As fun as it is to shop for little ones and think about how excited they will be to unwrap a lego set or new doll, teenagers also long for that same joy and excitement at Christmastime.

Here are some gift ideas our younger kids have submitted:

Newborn to 2 years

Diapers

Swaddlers

Unisex clothes

Blankets

Bottles

Pacifiers

Burp cloths

Baby swing

Playpen

Wipes

Formula

Toys

Teethers

Tummy time mat

Books

Minnie Mouse toys

Micky Mouse toys

Walker

Dangly toys

Musical toys

Wooden puzzles

Toy cars

Interactive toys

Town play rug

Educational toys

Colorful toys

Superhero toys

Bath toys

Playpen sheets

Activity playmat

Stuffed animals

Winter clothes

Shoes

Pullups

Socks

Boss Baby toys

Cocomelon toys

Balls

Tent

Race cars

Books

Paw Patrol toys

Football

Farm animal toys

Bluey toys

Sensory toys

Melissa & Doug toys

Stacking blocks

Chunky puzzles

Baby dolls

Beanies

Stuffed animals

Bluey toys

Frozen dolls

Stacking cups

Bath toys

Leap Frog reading tablet

3-6 years

Melissa & Doug toys

Transformers

Dinosaurs

Spider Man toys

Captain America toys

Paw Patrol toys

Clothes

Gabby’s Dollhouse toys

Shoes

Underwear

Socks

Barbie dolls

Baby dolls

Blippi toys

Doll hair styling head + accessories

LOL Dolls

Dress up clothes

Play makeup

Learning puzzles

Moana toys

Encanto toys

Dresses

Play kitchen

Books

Race cars

Remote control Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse House

Slime

Light-up shoes

Kinetic Sand

Toy trucks

Tricycle

Outside toys

Magnetic tiles

Stuffed animals

Coloring books

Crayons

Nerf guns

Srek pillow

Headphones

Dallas Cowboys shirt, jacket, hoodie

Winter jacket

Fossils kit

Money bank

Punching bag & gloves

Binoculars

Art supplies

Drawing pad

Coloring pencils

Crayons

Toy horses

Santa doll

American Girl doll

Wheelchair Barbie

Pickles

Waterbottle

Cookies

Bike

7-10 years

Kinetic sand

Play Doh

Slime

Toy guns

Candy

Star Wars toys

Costumes

Five Nights at Freddy’s toys

Bicycle

Sonic the Hedgehog

Mario/ Mario Kart

Puzzles

Books

Coloring books

Crayons

Soccor ball

Soccor goals/ cones

Scooter

Trumpet

Instruments

RC car

Big stuffed animals

Joker toys

Football gloves

Football

Action Bible

Pokemon cards

Nerf guns

Diary of a Wimpy Kid books

Water bottle

Backpack

Monster truck

Baseball bat

Slime maker

Electric trucks

Barbie Dreamhouse

Pink walkie Talkies

Pop-Its

Shoes

Kinetic sand

Play Doh

Dollhouse

Barbie dolls

Doll clothes

Sensory toys

Gift card to Build-a-Bear

Key chains

Blankets

Squishmallows

Play makeup

Arts & crafts supplies

Stickers

Clothes

Roblox

Friendship bracelet kit

Softball gear

PS4 & games

Football clothes

Football team hats

Minnesota Vikings team gear

Toy grenades

Basketball shirts

Sneakers

Hasbulla flag

Baketball

Skateboard

Headphones

Bean bag chair

11-13 years:

School supplies

Art supplies

Pokemon cards

Legos

Instruments

Electric race cars

Money bank

Clothes

Shoes

Sneakers

Legos

Plushies

Soft blanket

Hats

Slime

Karaoke machine

Headphones

Deodorant

Gym bag

Starter makeup

This holiday season, let’s remember that the spirit of giving knows no age limit. We hope to see you at our annual Santa’s Helpers Toy Drive at the South Abilene Walmart Friday, December 8. We will be at the entrances from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. to greet you with a warm smile! You may also donate to one of our other Santa’s Helpers partners: Low Law Firm, Junk Warehouse, Abilene Indoor Gun Range, and the KTAB News station.