ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Writing letters to Santa is a simple pleasure so many children look forward to all year long. On your little ones’ lists, you might see requests for Barbies, Nerf guns, Squishmallows, and iPads. But for the lists going through New Horizons, many kids are asking Kris Kringle for a family for Christmas.

New Horizons is a Texas-based center for foster care, adoption, and counseling. This year, New Horizons has teamed up with KTAB and KRBC as part of our Santa’s Helpers program to provide gifts to Abilene-area children who may not otherwise have much of a Christmas.

“If you look, a lot of our kids’ Christmas wish lists- a lot of them actually just want a family,” Hannah Wigington with New Horizons of Abilene told KTAB/KRBC. “It’s sad and heartbreaking when you see the things that they really want.”

While foster kids are in need of necessities like clothes, toiletries, and hygiene products, Wigington said they also need to feel like all the other kids and asks for non-necessity donations like toys, fashion accessories, video games, and alike.

KTAB will host its annual Santa’s Helpers toy drive at the South Abilene Walmart between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Friday, December 8.