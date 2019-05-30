Contact Us

Address:
4510 South 14th Street
Abilene, TX 79605
Main Phone: (325) 691-4242
Newsroom Phone: (325) 695-0080
Newsroom Email: news@ktab.tv & news@krbc.tv
KTAB Vice President/General Manager: Albert Gutierrez
News Director: Travis Ruiz
Director of Sales: Sari David
KRBC Station Manager: Marian Zett
KTAB News Staff
KRBC News Staff
Please contact the following for Closed Captioning concerns:
KTAB
Albert Gutierrez
VP & General Manager
4510 South 14th Street Abilene, TX 79605
(325) 692-4242
agutierrez@nexstar.tv
KRBC
Marian Zett
Station Manager
4510 South 14th Street Abilene, TX 79605
325-692-4242
mzett@krbc.tv