Contest Rules & Regulations

General Contest Rules and Regulations

Winners of any contest and members of their household must wait at least 30 days before entering any other contest on KTAB-TV, KRBC-TV, and Bigcountryhomepage.com, and may not win another contest within that 30 day period.

Unless otherwise indicated, all prize(s) must be picked up at the KTAB/KRBC, Bigcountryhomepage.com business office located at:

KTAB/KRBC TV Studio

4510 South 14th Street

Abilene, TX 79605

within 30 days of winning or prize(s) become null and void.

Immediate family members of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., KTAB-TV, KRBC-TV, Bigcountryhomepage.com, it’s agencies, and applicable contest sponsors may not participate or receive prize(s) for contests.

Winners are responsible for any tax liability and additional costs when applicable to contest. Prizes are non-transferable and cannot be exchanged for any other prize(s)/merchandise.

Acceptance of a prize constitutes permission to the contest sponsor, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., KTAB-TV, KRBC-TV, Bigcountryhomepage.com and its agencies to use the winners name, likeness, and/or voice for the purpose of advertising and trade without further compensation.

Submitting any content including, but not limited to photos, videos, mp3s, and text files to the contest sponsor, NexstarBroadcasting, Inc., KTAB-TV, KRBC-TV, Bigcountryhomepage.com and its agencies to use the winners name, likeness, and/or voice for the purpose of advertising and trade without further compensation.

The management of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., KTAB-TV, KRBC-TV, Bigcountryhomepage.com, and its agencies acts as the sole judge, interpreter, and enforcer of contest rules and official declaration of winners.

Unless otherwise specified, only one entry per person, per contest is allowed.

Unless otherwise specified, entries will only be accepted from participants within the KTAB-TV KRBC-TV viewing area.

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., KTAB-TV, KRBC-TV, Bigcountryhomepage.com and its agencies reserve the right to deny the winner of any contest any prize(s) at any time.

Rules and regulations are subject to change at any time, without notice, during any contest for any reason.

Must be 18 or older unless otherwise specified.

Mom Of The Year Award

Official Rules

1. Sponsors.This contest Mom Of the Year Award is sponsored by KRBC, 4510 S. 14th Abilene, Texas and Key City Dental, La Hacienda, Hot Spot Tanning, Keen Cleaners, and Abilene Running Company.This Contest is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THERESPONSIBIITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Contest AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Contest is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTAB/KRBC viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KRBC, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KRBCviewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Contest materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KRBC contest or sweepstakes only once every 60 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Contest will accept entries beginning on April 22, 2019 at 8:30 am CST and ending on May 8, 2019 at 11:30 am CST. To enter the Contest, entrants must visit www.bigcountry homepage.com/contest to submit the entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number, e-mail address, date of birth and a photo of their children’s gift in order to enter. All photos must conform to the photo restrictions below in order to enter. Photos must be in jpg format and be no larger than size 40 MB. Photos will be available for public view. Public voting is for entertainment purposes only and will not have any impact on the winner selection. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by May 8, 2019 at 11:30 am. 1 entry per person will be accepted.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Contest. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Contest (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Contest, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Contest and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Contest is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Contest or website or violates the Official Rules of the Contest. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Contest online, participants agree to www.bigcountryhomepage.com’s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.bigcountryhomepage.com/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.bigcountryhomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of total eligible entries received.

5. Photo Restrictions. Photos submitted by the entrants/participants may not contain, as determined by the Sponsor in its sole discretion, any content that:

is obscene, offensive, sexually explicit or suggestive; violent; derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group; endorses any form of hate or hate group; profane or pornographic; contains nudity; promotes alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons (or the use of any of the foregoing); promotes any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous; promotes any particular political agenda or message; contains products or trademarks of any Sponsor competitor; defames, misrepresents or contains disparaging remarks about any person or company; contains trademarks, logos, or trade dress (such as distinctive packaging or building exteriors/interiors) owned by others, without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains any personal identification, such as license plate numbers, personal names, e-mail addresses or street addresses; contains copyrighted materials owned by others (including, without limitation, photographs, sculptures, paintings, and other works of art or images published on or in websites, television, movies or other media), without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains materials embodying the names, likenesses, voices, or other indicia identifying any person, including, without limitation, celebrities and/or other public or private figures, living or dead, without permission, to the extent permission is necessary; contains look-alikes of celebrities or other public or private figures, living or dead; communicates messages or images inconsistent with the positive images and/or good will to which Sponsor wishes to associate; and/or violates any law or regulation.

By entering this Contest, entrant acknowledges and agrees that all entries become the property of the Sponsors and will not be returned or acknowledged. To be eligible, an entry must be the entrant’s original photograph, may not have been entered in any other contest, won any other prize or have been previously published in any other medium. In connection with an entrant’s submission, the entrant affirms, represents, and/or warrants that: (i) you own or have the necessary licenses, rights, consents and permissions to use and authorize the Sponsors to use all copyright, trademark or other proprietary rights in and to such submission to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the manner contemplated by these Contest rules; and (ii) if applicable, entrant has the written consent, release and/or permission of each and every identifiable individual person in the submission to use the name or likeness of each and every such identifiable individual person to enable inclusion and use of the submission in the matter contemplated by these Contest rules. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Contest rules. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to request proof of these permissions in a form acceptable to Sponsor(S) from any entrant at any time. Failure to provide such proof will render entry null and void.

6. Prize(s).There will be one (1) winner in this Contest.On May 8 at 11:30 a.m. CST, the winner will be selectedat random by our automated system as detailed above and notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winner will receive Teeth Whitening from Key City Dental ($250), Gift Card from La Hacienda ($50), VIP Membership from Hot Spot Tanning ($75), Gift card from Keen Cleaners ($25), and Gift Care from Abilene Running Company ($50). The approximate retail value of the prize(s) is $450. Entrants can win only once.

The potential winners will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsors, and must reply within 30 hours or days to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

7. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s).The winner(s) must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, located at 4510 S. 14th St. in Abilene, Texas, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM 5:30 PM CST. Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by June 30 at 5:30 PM CST or it/they will be forfeited. Winner(s) will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Contest winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Contest, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.bigcountryhomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

8. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Contest for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Contest and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Contest, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Contest. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

9. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Contest or prize-related activity.

10. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Contest for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.bigcountryhomepage.com.

11. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Contest, please contact KRBC at 4510 S. 14th Street, Abilene, TX. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to www.bigcountryhomepage.com or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KRBC within sixty (60) days of the end of this Contest.

KRBC Severe Weather Gear 2019 Giveaway Official Rules

This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KRBC TV, 4510 South 14th Street, Abilene, TX (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBILITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

Eligibility: No purchase necessary to enter or win. The “KRBC Severe Weather Gear Giveaway Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to U.S. residents, 18 years of age or older who reside in KTAB/KRBC’s viewing area. Current and former employees of Nexstar Media Group, Inc., Mission Broadcasting, Inc., KTAB, KRBC and bigcountryhomepage.com (collectively the “Sponsors” of this Sweepstakes), other television and radio stations or multichannel video programming distributors in the Abilene-Sweetwater TX market, the respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, advertising or promotions agencies (if any) of all of the foregoing, and members of the immediate families (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) or persons living in the same household (whether or not related) of all the foregoing are not eligible to enter or win.

Participants are eligible to win a KTAB, KRBC or bigcountryhomepage.com contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty (60) days. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes.

This Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or otherwise prohibited. By entering, participants agree to abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which will be final and not subject to appeal.

By entering this Sweepstakes, participants agree to the Terms of Service and the use of their personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.bigcountryhomepage.com.

The Sweepstakes is open to individuals only. Corporations, associations or other groups may not participate in the Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored or endorsed by Midland Radio, Big Country Supply or ShedRain.

Entry and Award:

1. Entries for this Sweepstakes will be accepted beginning at 8:30 a.m. CT on March 27, 2019 and ending at 11:59 p.m. CT on April 14, 2019 (the “Entry Period”).

2. Participants may enter the Sweepstakes by filling out an entry form located on the sweepstakes/contest page at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Entrants must submit their full name, phone, number, postal code and e-mail in order to be considered. Incomplete entries will not be accepted. The limit is one (1) entry per person per day.

Sponsors are not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet or SMS connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website, cellular or online service, any disconnection or loss of call, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or these Official Rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with this Sweepstakes or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors) compromise the security, fairness, administration or integrity of this Sweepstakes, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel, or terminate this Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prizes among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If this Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any participant that tampers with the operation of this Sweepstakes or violates the Official Rules of this Sweepstakes.

3. Five (5) winners will be randomly drawn on April 15, 2019 at approximately 10:00 a.m. CT from all eligible entries received. The winner will be notified by a phone call and/or email. Each winner will receive one prize pkg consisting of: First Aid Kit from Big Country Supply; ShedRain KRBCUmbrella, Midland Weather Radio. ARV: $135.00 total for each winner.

4. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries submitted and received. Submitting multiple entries may increase an entrant’s odds of winning.

To claim the prize, the winner must appear in person at KTAB/KRBC during regular business hours weekdays 8:30a.m. thru 5:30p.m. no later than May 15, 2019 (the “Prize Claim Date”), to complete all required waivers, forms, and releases before the prize will be awarded. Any objection to or failure to sign the required releases, forms, and/or waivers will result in forfeiture of the prize. No prizes will be mailed under any circumstances.

General Rules:

Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value in Sponsors’ sole discretion. Winners may not substitute prizes or redeem them for cash. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred to any other party. Failure of a participant to adhere to any of the terms and conditions outlined herein will result in a forfeiture of the prize.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and the winner may receive a W-9, IRS form 1099, or equivalent from the Sponsors. KTAB KRBC will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to receive their prize(s). All expenses on receipt and use of prize, including license or registration fees, gratuities, travel costs, and other items of an incidental nature are the sole responsibility of the winner. The prize includes only the specifically enumerated items listed in the “prize” section above.

Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in a participant’s disqualification, at the sole discretion of Sponsors. If it is determined that a winner is ineligible, declines the prize or fails to claim the prize by the Prize Claim Date, the prize maybe awarded to an alternate winner selected at random by the Sponsors from all of the remaining eligible entries. If it is determined that the first alternate winner is ineligible, declines the prize or fails to claim the prize in a timely manner, the prize may be awarded to a second alternate winner selected at random from all remaining eligible entries. If it is determined that the second alternate winner is ineligible, declines the prize or fails to claim the prize, the prize may not be awarded.

Sponsors reserve the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any participant (and void his/her entry) who engages in any fraudulent activity, inappropriate behavior to gain an unfair advantage, or uses this Sweepstakes in a manner inconsistent with these Official Rules or in violation of any federal, state, local laws, statutes or ordinances or with the intent to annoy, harm or abuse the Sponsors, their representatives or any other participant. In addition to discontinuance of participation privileges, Sponsors have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including criminal prosecution, as they deem necessary in their sole discretion.

The winner (i) except where legally prohibited, by acceptance of the prize grants permission (and agrees to confirm such agreement in writing) for Sponsors and its designees to use his/her name, entry material, voice and/or likeness and prize information for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without further compensation, at any times or time, in all media now known or hereafter discovered worldwide and on the Internet and/or World Wide Web without notice or review or approval; (ii) will be required to execute and return a release and wavier of liability; and (iii) will be required to provide their social security number and current government-issued photo identification reasonably satisfactory to Sponsors. If a winner refuses or does not complete and fully-execute the release, or if a potential winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if a winner does not respond to the Sponsor’s notifications, or if prize notification is returned as undeliverable or goes unanswered, the prize will be forfeited.

Sponsors disclaim all liabilities to the winners with respect to use of their prize. Participants agree that Sponsors and their affiliated companies, and advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, licensees, assignees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) will have no liability whatsoever for, and are released and shall be held harmless by participants from and against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, to persons, including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or from participation in this Sweepstakes or in any Sweepstakes-related activity.

Sponsors are not responsible for typographical, printing or other errors or problems relating to or in connection with this Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or problems which may occur in connection with the administration of this Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the selection or announcement of the winners or in any Sweepstakes-related materials.

Copies of these Official Rules or a winners’ list may be obtained at KTAB KRBC studios during regular business hours, at www.bigcountryhomepage.com or by mailing a written request along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to “KRBC Severe Weather Gear Giveaway 2019 Sweepstakes Winner List”, c/o KTAB KRBC, 4510 South 14th Street, Abilene, Texas 79605. Sponsors reserve the right to change these Official Rules at any time.

Sponsors:

Mission Broadcasting, Inc. Abilene

4510 South 14th Street

Abilene, TX 79605

325-692-4242

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Abilene

4510 South 14th Street

Abilene, TX 79605

325-692-4242

And

Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

545 E John Carpenter Fwy, Suite 700

Irving, TX 75039

KRBC Fun in the Sun 2019

Official Rules

Sponsors.This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KRBC (“Station”), 4510 South 14thStreet, Abilene TX 79605> and West Central Texas Council of Governments, 3702 Loop 322, Abilene, TX 79602 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. Some restrictions apply. By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBIITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KRBC’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KRBC, KTAB, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KRBC’sviewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KRBC contest or sweepstakes only once every 90 days. Only one winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries of Fun in the Sun Code Words beginning on May 6, 2019 at 6:00pm CST and ending on June 3, 2019 at 11:59pm CST. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must watch all weekday KRBC Newscasts (Abilene Today at 6:00amCST, Abilene Midday at 11:30am CST, KRBC News at 5 at 5:00pm CST, KRBC News at 6 at 6:00pm CST and KRBC News at 10 at 10:00pm CST) for random Fun in the Sun code words to appear; then visit www.bigcountryhomepage.com/contests to submit the correct code word within the time constraints with an entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number, e-mail address and correct code word of the day in order to enter. All code words must be the correct code word that randomly shows during random KRBC Newscasts. All code word entries must be received by: May 12, 2019 at 11:59pmCST for week one’s code words; May 19, 2019 at 11:59pm CST for week two’s code words. May 26, 2019 at 11:59pm CST for week three’s code words; and June 2, 2019 at 11:59pm CST for week four’s code words. One (1) entry or entries per person per day will be accepted.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to www.bigcountryhomepage.com’s Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.bigcountryhomepage.com/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.bigcountryhomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize(s).There will be four (4) winners total (1 per week) in this Sweepstakes. On May 13, 2019, May 20, 2019, May 27, 2019 and June 3, 2019 at 10:00am CST, the winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received during the previous week’s code word entries for Sweepstakes. Winners will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winners will each receive a family 4 pack of tickets to Schlitterbahn and a family 4 pack of tickets to Epic Waters Water Park. The approximate retail value of each of the prize packages is $364.00. Entrants can win only once.

The potential winners will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsors and must reply within 48 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s).The winner or winners must claim the prize(s) in-person attheKRBC KTAB Studios, located at 4510 South 14th St. Abilene TX 79605, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM CST – 5:30 PM CST. Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by July 19, 2019 at 5:30pm or it/they will be forfeited. Winners will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winners and the winners may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winners will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations.Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeureevents, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.bigcountryhomepage.com for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.bigcountryhompepage.com.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact KRBC at 4510 South 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to www.bigcountryhomepage.com/contests or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KRBC within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.

KTAB May We Help Promotion 2019

Official Rules

1. Sponsors.This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by KTAB (“Station”), 4510 south 14th Street Abilene, TX 79605 and First Bank Texas 4201 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene, Texas 79608 (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THE RESPONSIBIITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTAB’s viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KTAB, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KTAB’sviewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KTAB contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every 90 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once (1) every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on May 3, 2019 at 8:00am CST and ending on June 5, 2019 at 12:00pmCST. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit www.bigcountryhomepage.com/contests or enter at any local First Bank Texas location; Baird 244 Market Street Baird , Texas 79504; Clyde 525 South Access Rd. Clyde, TX 79510; Abilene 1849 South 1st Abilene , Texas 79604; Abilene 4201 Buffalo Gap Road Abilene, Texas 79608; Abilene 966 N. Judge Ely Blvd Abilene, Texas 79604; Munday 111 South Munday Avenue Munday, Texas 76371; Stamford 610 Columbia Stamford, Texas 79553; Haskell 200 S Avenue E Haskell, Texas 79521, to submit the entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number, e-mail address and date of birth in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by June 5, 2019 at 2:00pmCST . One (1) entry per person per day will be accepted.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to www.bigcountryhomepage.com Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on bigcountryhomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize(s).There will be Four (4) Grand Prize winners and Eight (8) consolation prize winners in this Sweepstakes. Beginning May 3, 2019 and ending June 5, 2019, each weekday at 2:00PM, two (2) daily qualifiers will be randomly chosen at First Bank Texas from all of the entries at the bank locations, and two (2) daily qualifiers will be randomly chosen from all of the online entries at www.bigcountryhomepage.com; with the exception of Wednesdays (May 15, 22, 29 & June 5, 2019) when only one (1) daily qualifier will be randomly chosen from each location. All daily qualifiers from each random drawing will be printed and put in the KTABhopper. From all of the collective daily qualifier names in the hopper, on each Wednesdays, May 15, 22, 29 & June 5, 2019 at 2:00pm CST two (2) names will be randomly selected from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes, and will each win a family 4 pack of tickets to the 2019 season of Epic Waterpark in Grand Prairie, Tx. Each family 4 pack of tickets is valued at $136.00 ($34 per ticket). Then another random drawing will immediately take place from all eligible entries for the Grand Prize: 1 month’s rent or mortgage payment made by First Bank Texas. This payment is for only a single current month’s amount and does NOT include any past due amounts or added fees or penalties. Prize amount $1.00 to maximum of $1,500, not to exceed $1,500. Winners will be notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The consolation winners will each receive the family 4 pack of tickets to the 2019 season of Epic Waterpark in Grand Prairie Tx. The approximate retail value of the prize is $136 for each prize package ($34 per ticket). Entrants can win a consolation prize only once. Each Grand Prize Winner (to have rent or mortgage payment made) will receive information to pick up at the TV station which will include winner signing release as well as filling out an IRS W9 form. Winner will be required to present proof of monthly rent or mortgage amount via notified letter from landlord and or mortgage payment slip with amount due. All amounts must be verified by station representative before bank will be provided winner information. Upon verification, the winner will be contacted by a representative of First Bank Texas to setup an appointment to pick up the payment at the bank. The approximate retail value of the prize is the amount of the monthly rent or mortgage payment of each winner, not to exceed $1,500. Entrants can win Grand Prize only once.

The potential winners will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsors and must reply within 24 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s).The winners must claim the prize(s) in-person at the KTAB TV Studios, located at 4510 South 14th Street, Abilene TX 79605, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM CST-5:30 PM CST. Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by July 31, 2019 at 5:30 PM CST or it/they will be forfeited. Winners will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winners and the winners may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one-year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winners are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winners will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.bigcountryhomepage.com for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on www.bigcountryhomepage.com.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact KTAB TV at 4510 South 14th Street, Abilene TX 79605. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go to www.bigcountryhomepage.com or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTAB TV within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.

Repulsive Recliner Sweepstakes

Official Rules

1. Sponsors.This sweepstakes (“Repulsive Recliner”) is sponsored by KTAB, 4510 S. 14th St. Abilene,TXD(“Station”), Happy Trail Furniture, 302 N. Access Rd. Clyde, TX, Big Country Supply, 1425 Sayles Blvd., Abilene, TX, and West Texas Pools And Spas, 2400 S. 14th St, Abilene TX (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTAB-TV viewing area and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KTAB-TV, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, Mission Broadcasting, Inc., the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KTAB-TVviewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KTAB-TV contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every 30 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once (1) every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on May 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon CST and ending on June 15th, 2019 at 11:59 am CST. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit www.bigcountryhomepage.comor our sponsor locations to submit the entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number, e-mail address and date of birth in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by June 15, 2019 at 12:00 noon CST. One (1) entry per person will be accepted.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to KTAB-TV Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at www.bigcountryhomepage.com/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on www.bigcountryhomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize(s).There will be one (1) winner in this Sweepstakes.On June 15th at 12:00 CST, the winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone or e-mail. The winner will receive a recliner from Happy Trails Furniture ($699), a Twok from West Texas Pools & Spas ($350), and a flashlight and knife kit from Big Country Supply ($100). The approximate retail value of the prize package is $1149.00. Entrants can win only once.

The potential winners will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsors, and must reply within 24 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s).The winner must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, located at 4510 S. 14th St. Abilene, TX, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM CST. Prizes will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prizes must be claimed by July 15th, 2019 at 5:30 pm CST or it/they will be forfeited. Winner will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on KTAB-TV, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on KTAB-TV.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact KTAB-TVat www.bigcountryhomepage.com. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go towww.bigcountryhomepage.com/rules or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to 4510 S. 14th St. Abilene, TX 79605 within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.

Splash Into Summer Sweepstakes

Official Rules

1. Sponsors.This sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is sponsored by BigCountryHomepage.com (“Station”), 4510 S. 14th Street, Abilene Texas, and MMG Law Firm, 500 Chestnut St. Suite 1509, Abilene, TX (collectively, the “Sponsor(s)”).This Sweepstakes is void where taxed, restricted, or prohibited and is subject to all local, state, and federal laws. By entering this Sweepstakes, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor(s), which shall be final and not subject to appeal.

APPLE IS NOT INVOLVED IN ANY WAY IN THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES. THE SPONSOR(S) IS/ARE SOLELY RESPONSIBLE FOR PROVIDING THE PRIZE(S) LISTED HEREIN. THE PRIZE(S) WON ARE NOT APPLE PRODUCTS, NOR ARE THEY RELATED TO APPLE IN ANY WAY. THERESPONSIBIITY OF ORGANIZING THIS Sweepstakes AND DISTRIBUTING THE PRIZE(S) ARE THE SPONSORS’ RESPONSIBILITIES. APPLE DOES NOT SPONSOR THIS CONTEST/SWEEPSTAKES IN ANY WAY.

2. Eligibility. No purchase necessary to enter. The Sweepstakes is open to permanent legal U.S. residents who reside within KTAB-TV/KRBC-TV viewing areas and who are at least 18 years of age at the time of entry. Current or former employees of KTAB-TV/KRBC-TV, Nexstar Media Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries, [Mission Broadcasting, Inc.], the other Sponsors, the other television and radio stations and multichannel video programming distributors in KTAB-TV/KRBC-TV viewing area, their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, advertising or promotional agencies (including anyone who prepares and/or distributes Sweepstakes materials), and the immediate family members or persons living in the same household (whether related or not) of all the foregoing are not eligible to participate or win. The term “immediate family members” includes spouses, grandparents, parents, siblings, children and grandchildren.

Participants are eligible to win a KTAB-TV/KRBC-TV contest or sweepstakes only once (1) every 90 days. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once (1) every six (6) months. Text, data, or messaging rates may apply.

3. Entry. This Sweepstakes will accept entries beginning on June 3rd at 8:00 a.m. CST and ending on July 28 at 11:59 p.m. CST. To enter the Sweepstakes, entrants must visit www.bigcountryhomepage.com/splash-into-summer to submit the entry form. Entrants must include their name, phone number, e-mail address and date of birth in order to enter. Incomplete entries will not be considered. All entries must be received by July 28 at 11:59 p.m. CST (1) one entry per person will be accepted.

Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for technical or computer, telephone service outages, delays, equipment malfunctions, busy signals, hang-ups, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable connections, or late, lost, failed, illegible, incomplete, garbled or deleted entries, transmissions, or voicemails or other network or technological difficulties that may prevent an individual from completing his/her telephone call or online entry, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form, or the rules.

An entrant may use only one email address to submit entries during the Sweepstakes. If an entrant uses multiple email addresses to submit more than one entry per day, the entrant will be disqualified. For entries submitted online, entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the e-mail address by an Internet access provider, online service provider, or other organization that is responsible for assigning the e-mail address or the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address. Any automated or computer-generated entries, fake or duplicate identities, spam, or improper techniques (as determined by the Sponsor(s)) will be disqualified. Any questions regarding the validity, completeness, or number of entries submitted by an individual or the identity of the authorized account holder of an e-mail address, phone number, or social media profile shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion. The Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant who acts in a disruptive, harassing, vulgar, or unsportsmanlike manner, as determined by the Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsor(s) determine(s), in its/their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual tampering with the Sweepstakes (electronic or otherwise) or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor(s)) compromise the security, fairness, integrity or administration of the Sweepstakes, the Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel or terminate the Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prize among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If the Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted online at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entrant that tampers with the operation of the Sweepstakes or website or violates the Official Rules of the Sweepstakes. Entries not conforming to announced entry specifications will not be acknowledged or returned.

CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT BY AN ENTRANT OR ANY OTHER INDIVIDUAL TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THE PROMOTION MAY BE A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND/OR CIVIL LAWS AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, THE SPONSORS RESERVE THE RIGHT TO PROSECUTE OR SEEK DAMAGES FROM ANY SUCH PERSON TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

By entering this Sweepstakes online, participants agree to KTAB-TV/KRBC-TV Terms of Use and the Privacy Policy located at https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com/privacy-policy. All entry information becomes the property of the Sponsor(s), and entrants grant the Station the right to distribute all of their entry information to the other Sponsor(s). By entering, entrants grant the Sponsor(s) the right to broadcast and distribute their name, image, likeness, voice, entry materials, and biographical information in any media whatsoever, including on the air on the Station and on KTAB-TV/KRBC-TV, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization from or compensation to the entrant. The Sponsors reserve the right to reject and disqualify any submissions that do not meet the terms and conditions of these Sweepstakes rules.

4. Odds of Winning. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

5. Prize(s).There will be eight (8) winners in this Sweepstakes.On June 10,17, 24 and July 8, 15, 22, 29 at 11:00 a.m. CST, the winners will be randomly selected from all eligible entries and notified that they won by phone. The winners will receive 4 tickets to Epic Waters Waterpark. The approximate retail value of the prize is $136. Entrants can win only once.

The potential winners will be contacted by a representative of the Sponsors, and must reply within 24 hours to maintain eligibility. If a potential winner cannot be contacted within this time period or fails to respond to any attempted contact, such potential winner will be disqualified, his/her entry will be declared null and void and the Sponsors reserve the right, in their sole and absolute discretion, to choose another potential winner by the process referred to above.

All results are unofficial until winner(s) is/are verified by the Sponsor(s). Prizes may not be exchanged, substituted, transferred or redeemed for other prizes by winner. Cash will not be awarded as a substitute for prize. Prizes are awarded ‘as is’ with no guarantees or warranties as to use, merchantability, or fitness for a specific purpose, and the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for defective prizes. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to substitute a prize in their sole discretion without an on-air or off-air announcement, in which case a prize of equal or greater value will be awarded. Other terms and conditions may apply.

6. Conditions for Acceptance of the Prize(s).The winners must claim the prize(s) in-person at the Station, located at 4510 S. 14th St. Abilene Texas, during regular business hours (Monday – Friday from 8:30 AM – 5:30 PM CST. Prize(s) will not be mailed under any circumstances. The prize(s) must be claimed by August 15 at 5:30 p.m. CST or it/they will be forfeited. Winners will be required to provide a valid government issued photo identification card and to execute an affidavit of eligibility and publicity and liability release prior to receiving their prize(s). The Station may require the winner’s guests, invitees, or travel companions to sign liability releases prior to receiving the prize. All unclaimed or rejected prizes will be forfeited. Failure by the winner(s) to respond to the Station’s messages, calls, e-mails or other notification will lead to forfeiture of the prize(s). Failure to completely fill out and sign all waivers, releases, or forms requested by the Station will result in forfeiture of the prize(s). The Station then has the right, at its discretion, to award that prize to another winner using the method described above. A winner who forfeits any prize is not eligible to win another contest or sweepstakes conducted by the Station for thirty (30) days.

If this Sweepstakes is open to entrants under the age of 18, a winner is under the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian will be required to claim the prize(s) and execute all releases on behalf of the minor. If a prize winner is a minor, that winner’s travel companion must be his/her parent or legal guardian.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner(s) and the winner(s) may receive an IRS 1099 Form or equivalent from the Sponsor(s). The Sponsor(s) will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) is/are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsor(s) in order to receive their prize(s).

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all license and registration fees, accommodations, transportation costs, gratuities and all other items of an incidental nature. All expenses on receipt and use of prize(s) are the sole responsibility of the winner(s), the Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any weather changes or extenuating circumstances relating to a prize received. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for replacing or reimbursing winners with any form of compensation for events that are delayed or canceled. All delays and cancellations are deemed beyond the control of the Sponsor(s). This includes, but is not limited to, event cancellations, trip schedule changes, flight cancellations, changes in travel arrangements, travel delays of any form and duration, game cancellations and delays, as well as all acts of nature. The Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for any expenses incurred by Sweepstakes winners as a result of such delays or cancellations. Sponsor(s) will not be responsible for failure to supply the prize(s) by reason of any force majeure events, such as acts of God, war, terrorist attacks, unusually severe weather, labor strikes, or other causes beyond the control of the Sponsor(s).

By accepting the prize, the winner or winners (or, in the case of a minor, their parent/legal guardian) agree to have their name, voice, likeness, biographical information, and entry materials used in any advertising or broadcasting material relating to this Sweepstakes, and in any media whatsoever, including the Station and on www.bigcountryhomepage.com, for any purpose whatsoever, worldwide, in perpetuity, without any further authorization or compensation to the winner(s).

7. Social Media. For contests or sweepstakes conducted or promoted on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube,Snapchat, iHeartRadio, or any other social media website (each a “Social Media Site” and collectively the “Social Media Sites”), the Sponsors reserve the right to void any entrant’s entry in the Sweepstakes for failure to abide by the guidelines, policies, or procedures of the applicable Social Media Site, and to delete or remove any of entrant’s related “Likes,” comments, posts, tweets, videos, photos, user generated content, or other electronic messages, communications, or submissions at their discretion. The Sponsors also reserve the right to block, ignore, report, and/or completely prevent any entrant, account, user, or profile from accessing the Sweepstakes and/or the Sponsors’ profile(s), account(s), website(s), blog(s) or handle(s). This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with the Social Media Sites. By entering this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release and hold the Social Media Sites harmless from any or all claims, liability, damages, judgments, fines, costs, expenses related to or associated with their participation in this Sweepstakes. Entrants understand that by logging-in to the applicable Social Media Site, that they agree to comply with the Social Media Site’s Terms of Service, and that their personal information is subject to the Privacy Policies and information collection practices of the Social Media Site. Entrants agree that the Sponsors are not responsible for the collection, disclosure, transfer, or dissemination of their personal information, whether directly or indirectly, by third party advertisers, marketers, or any other transferees. For entries submitted through the Social Media Sites, the Sponsors may be limited to using the information in a manner set forth by the Social Media Sites and in no other way.

8. Limitation on Liability. Sponsor(s) disclaim(s) all liabilities to the winner(s) with respect to receipt and use of the prize(s). Winners and their guests or travel companions, by acceptance of their prize(s), agree to release and hold the Sponsor(s) and its/their affiliated companies, their advertising, promotion and production agencies, and their respective parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, officers, shareholders, directors, employees, agents and representatives harmless from any and all liability, claims, causes of actions, damages, fines, and costs of any kind whatsoever (including reasonable attorney’s fees) which may be sustained directly or indirectly to persons or property in connection with the receipt, ownership or use of the prize or while preparing for, participating in, and/or traveling to any Sweepstakes or prize-related activity.

9. Reservation of Rights. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to make changes to these Official Rules in their sole discretion which will become effective upon announcement. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to cancel or terminate this Sweepstakes for any reason in the event that it cannot be run or administered as intended by the Sponsor(s). Any such changes or termination will be announced on KTAB-TV/KRBC-TV.

10. Contact Information. For questions or more information about this Sweepstakes, please contact KTAB-TVatwww.bigcountryhomepage.com. For a copy of these rules, addendum, and/or list of winners please go towww.bigcountryhomepage.com/contest-winners or send a self-addressed stamped envelope to KTAB-TV at 4510 S. 14th, Abilene Texas within sixty (60) days of the end of this Sweepstakes.

Live to Graduate Tablet Giveaway

Official Rules

Prize: One (1) winner will receive a prize package (ARV: $464.99) Zach Robinson Foundation will be donating a tablet. The total approximate retail value: $464.99

Eligibility: No purchase necessary to enter or win. The “Live to Graduate Tablet Giveaway” is open to high school seniors who currently attend Wylie High, Abilene High, and Cooper High. Current and former employees of ZPRFoundation, Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc., Mission Broadcasting, Inc., KTAB, KRBC, Telemundo Abilene and BigCountryHomepage.com (collectively the “Sponsors” of this Sweepstakes), other television and radio stations or multichannel video programming distributors in the Abilene-Sweetwater, TX market, the respective affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, advertising or promotions agencies (if any) of all of the foregoing, and members of the immediate families (spouse, parent, child, sibling and their respective spouses, regardless of where they reside) or persons living in the same household (whether or not related) of all the foregoing are not eligible to enter or win.

Participants are eligible to win a KTAB, KRBC, Telemundo Abilene or BigCountryHomepage.com contest or sweepstakes only once every sixty (60) days. Participants are eligible to win a prize valued at $600.00 or more only once every six (6) months. Only one (1) winner per household is permitted in any contest or sweepstakes.

This Sweepstakes is subject to all federal, state and local regulations and laws and is void where taxed, restricted or otherwise prohibited. By entering, participants agree to abide by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsors, which will be final and not subject to appeal.

By entering this Sweepstakes, participants agree to the Terms of Service and the use of their personal information as described in the Privacy Policy located at www.bigcountryhomepage.com.

The Sweepstakes is open to individuals only. Corporations, associations or other groups may not participate in the Sweepstakes. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored or endorsed by Prize Company.

Entry and Award:

1. Entries for this Sweepstakes will be accepted beginning at 12:00 a.m. CT on 5/6/2019, and ending at 11:59p.m. CT on 5/31/2019 (the “Entry Period”). Winner will be notified and announced at or around noon on June 13th based on the number of votes.

2. Participants may enter the Sweepstakes by filling out an entry form located on the sweepstakes/contest page at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Entrants must submit their name, phone, number, and e-mail in order to be considered. Incomplete entries will not be accepted. The limit is one (1) entry per person per day.

Sponsors are not responsible for technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet or SMS connections, failed, incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or network transmissions, inability to access any website, cellular or online service, any disconnection or loss of call, any other error or malfunction, late, lost, illegible or misdirected entries, or for printing errors in any advertisement, entry form or these Official Rules.

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. If the Sponsors determine, in their sole discretion, that there is any suspected or actual electronic tampering with this Sweepstakes or if technical difficulties (e.g. infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsors) compromise the security, fairness, administration or integrity of this Sweepstakes, the Sponsors reserve the right to void the entries at issue and/or modify, suspend, cancel, or terminate this Sweepstakes and conduct a random drawing to award the prizes among all eligible entries received as of the termination date. If this Sweepstakes is terminated due to tampering or technical difficulties prior to its expiration date, notice will be posted at www.bigcountryhomepage.com. Sponsors reserve the right to disqualify any participant that tampers with the operation of this Sweepstakes or violates the Official Rules of this Sweepstakes.

3. One (1) winner will be chosen by random on June 3, 2019 at approximately 12:00 p.m. CST from all eligible entries received.

The winner will be posted on www.bigcountryhomepage.com contest/sweepstakes page and be notified by phone and email on 6/3/2019 at or around 12:00p.m. CT.

4. Odds of winning will depend on the number of eligible entries submitted and received. Submitting multiple entries may increase an entrant’s odds of winning.

To claim the prize, the winner must appear in person at KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo during regular business hours weekdays 8:30a.m. thru 5:30p.m. no later than July 1, 2019 to complete all required waivers, forms, and releases before the prize will be awarded. Any objection to or failure to sign the required releases, forms, and/or waivers will result in forfeiture of the prize. No prizes will be mailed under any circumstances.

General Rules:

Sponsors may substitute prizes for prizes of like value in Sponsors’ sole discretion. Winners may not substitute prizes or redeem them for cash. Prizes may not be assigned or transferred to any other party. Failure of a participant to adhere to any of the terms and conditions outlined herein will result in a forfeiture of the prize.

Payment of all federal, state and local taxes is the sole responsibility of the winner and the winner may receive a W-9, IRS form 1099, or equivalent from the Sponsors. KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo Abilene will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) are required to fill out any tax forms requested by the Sponsors in order to receive their prize(s). All expenses on receipt and use of prize, including license or registration fees, gratuities, travel costs, and other items of an incidental nature are the sole responsibility of the winner. The prize includes only the specifically enumerated items listed in the “prize” section above.

Failure to comply with these Official Rules may result in a participant’s disqualification, at the sole discretion of Sponsors. If it is determined that a winner is ineligible, declines the prize or fails to claim the prize by the Prize Claim Date, the prize maybe awarded to an alternate winner selected at random by the Sponsors from all of the remaining eligible entries. If it is determined that the first alternate winner is ineligible, declines the prize or fails to claim the prize in a timely manner, the prize may be awarded to a second alternate winner selected at random from all remaining eligible entries. If it is determined that the second alternate winner is ineligible, declines the prize or fails to claim the prize, the prize may not be awarded.

Sponsors reserve the right to discontinue the participation privileges of any participant (and void his/her entry) who engages in any fraudulent activity, inappropriate behavior to gain an unfair advantage, or uses this Sweepstakes in a manner inconsistent with these Official Rules or in violation of any federal, state, local laws, statutes or ordinances or with the intent to annoy, harm or abuse the Sponsors, their representatives or any other participant. In addition to discontinuance of participation privileges, Sponsors have the right to take appropriate administrative and/or legal action, including criminal prosecution, as they deem necessary in their sole discretion.

The winner(s) (A) except where legally prohibited, by acceptance of the prize grants permission (and agrees to confirm such agreement in writing) for Sponsors and its designees to use his/her name, entry material, voice and/or likeness and prize information for advertising, trade and promotional purposes without further compensation, at any times or time, in all media now known or hereafter discovered worldwide and on the Internet and/or World Wide Web without notice or review or approval; (B) will be required to execute and return a release and wavier of liability; and (C) will be required to provide their social security number and current government-issued photo identification reasonably satisfactory to Sponsors. If a winner refuses or does not complete and fully-execute the release, or if a potential winner is found to be ineligible or not in compliance with these Official Rules, or if a winner does not respond to the Sponsor’s notifications, or if prize notification is returned as undeliverable or goes unanswered, the prize will be forfeited.

Sponsors disclaim all liabilities to the winners with respect to use of their prize. Participants agree that Sponsors and their affiliated companies, and advertising and promotion agencies, and each of their respective officers, directors, employees, representatives, licensees, assignees and agents (collectively, the “Released Parties”) will have no liability whatsoever for, and are released and shall be held harmless by participants from and against any liability, for any injuries, losses or damages of any kind, to persons, including death, or property resulting in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize or from participation in this Sweepstakes or in any Sweepstakes-related activity.

Sponsors are not responsible for typographical, printing or other errors or problems relating to or in connection with this Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or problems which may occur in connection with the administration of this Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, the selection or announcement of the winners or in any Sweepstakes-related materials.

Copies of these Official Rules or a winners’ list may be obtained at KTAB/KRBC/Telemundo Abilene studios during regular business hours, at bigcountryhomepage.com or by mailing a written request along with a self-addressed stamped envelope to “Live to Graduate Tablet Giveaway Contest”, c/o KTAB/KRBC, 4510 South 14th Street, Abilene, TX 79605. Sponsors reserve the right to change these Official Rules at any time.

Sponsors:



Mission Broadcasting, Inc.

4510 South 14th Street

Abilene, TX 79605

325-692-4242

Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

545 E John Carpenter Fwy, Suite 700

Irving, TX 75039

ZPR Foundation P.O. Box 6451, Abilene TX 79608

