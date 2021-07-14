11 undocumented immigrants detained after traffic stop on I-20 in Tye

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A traffic stop in Tye led the the detention of 11 undocumented immigrants Tuesday.

The Tye Police Department confirmed the traffic stop happened when the driver of a vehicle made a violation while traveling on the eastbound lanes of the interstate.

“Upon further investigation it was revealed that the drivers and 10 passengers had entered into the country illegally,” police explain.

All eleven individuals were transported to the Taylor County Jail, where they remain with no bond on immigration holds.

Homeland Security and Border Patrol are now involved in the investigation.

No further information was released.