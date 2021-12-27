11-year anniversary of Hailey Dunn disappearance marked by monumental break in case

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Colorado City teen Hailey Dunn was last seen alive December 27, 2010, and the case of her murder and disappearance went cold for more than a decade to follow, but 11 years later, her accused killer is finally behind bars.

Shawn Adkins, former live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie Dunn, was arrested for Murder in June in connection to the case.

Mugshot of suspect Shawn Adkins, charged with Murder for the death of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn. (Howard County)

Adkins was a publicly named person of interest both when Hailey disappeared while walking in 2010 and again when her remains were discovered at Lake JB Thomas in 2013, but investigators were missing the break they needed to take him into custody until earlier this year.

The exact details surrounding the break that led to Adkins’ arrest have not been disclosed, but he was booked into the Howard County Jail on a $2 million bond June 14.

In an interview after Adkins was booked, Hailey’s mother Billie Dunn said she was ‘elated’ and ‘so relived’ the arrest had finally been made.

Hailey would have turned 24 on August 28.