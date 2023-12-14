NOLAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A large amount of drugs, including enough Fentanyl to kill 2.8 million people, was seized during an investigation in Nolan and Mitchell Counties.

44.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 12.4 pounds of Fentanyl pills were seized during the investigation, led by the 32nd District Attorney’s Office.

They say the amount of Fentanyl alone is enough to kill around 2.8 million people, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

“District Attorney Ricky Thompson and his Office is dedicated to combatting the trafficking and distribution of illegal narcotics and keeping these substances from entering our communities,” a press release explains.

The Colorado City Police Department, Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Sweetwater Police Department all contributed to this investigation, which will be taken over by Homeland Security due to the amount of drugs involved.

No further information has been released.