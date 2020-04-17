$12,400 reward offered of info on murder of young girl killed in Abilene 2 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $12,400 cash reward is being offered for information on the murder of a young woman killed in Abilene 2 years ago.

Jeannie Quinn, 20, was found hanging in a wooded area near Marigold Street and Arnold Boulevard on April 17, 2018. She was reported missing out of Levelland, Texas, just a few days before.

An autopsy report concluded Quinn was killed by asphyxiation. She had the ‘hard wire’ looped around her neck, it was twisted in the back, and bags also bound her hands.

Quinn’s last-known associate, Ricky Don Henderson, 58, is considered a person of interest in her murder, though he has not been formally charged in connection to the case.

However, he was recently sentenced to spend 20 years behind bars for an unrelated event involving giving a controlled substance to a minor. He remains incarcerated.

Anyone with information on the Jeannie Quinn murder case is asked to call (325)673-8331 or (325)676-6598.

The $12,400 cash reward is being offered by Jeannie’s family.

