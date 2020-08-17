19-year-old killed at party in Taylor County identified, no arrests made

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The 19-year-old girl killed at a party in Taylor County this weekend has been identified, and so far – no arrests have been made in connection to her death.

Friends and family members confirm Megan Kirkland, 19, was shot and killed while at a large party on the 2500 block of Fulweiler Road early Sunday morning.

Investigators say Kirkland’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, and no further information, including the details of the shooting or possible motivation behind it, have been released.

It’s unknown if the shooter has been identified but no one is currently in custody for the crime.

