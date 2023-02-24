COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead in Comanche County earlier this week.

William “Billy” Kehl, Jr., 47, and Danielle Kehl, 35, both of Comanche, were found dead inside a home on County Road 103 between Comanche and Sidney Tuesday morning.

Texas Rangers are now assisting with the investigation, and there is no perceived danger to the public at this time.

No further information is available at this time.

