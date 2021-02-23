2 stabbed, 3 arrested after incident at VFW in Stamford

JONES COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two people were stabbed and three arrested after an incident at the VFW in Stamford this weekend.

Police responded to the VFW location at 1101 W. McHarg Street just after midnight Sunday and found two stabbing victims at the scene, who were transported to Hendrick Medical Center for treatment. Their current conditions are unknown.

These suspects were identified during the investigation and arrested on the following charges:

Mickey Villanueva – Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury

– Assault Causing Serious Bodily Injury Ruben Villanueva – Attempted Homicide

Attempted Homicide Refugio Villanueva – Attempted Homicide

No further details on this stabbing were disclosed. Investigators are asking anyone with information to please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Office at (325)823-4604.