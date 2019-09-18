2-year-old from New Mexico is 42nd hot car death of 2019

HOBBS, N.M (KLBK) — On Tuesday, a 2-year-old was found dead in a hot car in Hobbs after being left there for several hours by a babysitter, according to the Hobbs Police Department.

According to HPD, Tammy Brooks, 40, was babysitting the child and called 911 around 1:30 p.m. Police said they believed she was away from the vehicle for several hours prior to calling 911.

Brooks was arrested and charged with abandonment or abuse of a child that resulted in death, according to HPD.

This was the 42nd child hot car death nationwide in 2019, according to a release by KidsandCars.org.

This is the first hot car death in New Mexico in 2019. Since 1997, there have been 11 child hot car deaths in New Mexico, according to the release.

Latest Posts: